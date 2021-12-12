Cowboys dominate Sooners in first Bedlam wrestling match of season

Oklahoma State won nine of 10 matches Sunday in the first Bedlam wrestling dual of the season, claiming a 31-3 win over No. 17 Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OSU, ranked No. 4, got wins from Trevor Mastrogiovanni (125 pounds), Daton Fixx (133), Carter Young (141), Kaden Gfeller (149), Wyatt Sheets (157), Travis Wittlake (165), Dustin Plott (174), Dakota Geer (184) and AJ Ferrari (197). Fix won by fall over OU's Tony Madrigal (6:20) and Plott won by major decision over Anthony Mantanona, 10-2.

“Overall, I thought we wrestled well,” Oklahoma State coach John Smith said in a news release. “We won the tight matches and won some matches we have struggled with in the past. I think the difference in the match was the takedown ratio we had compared to them.”

Oklahoma's Josh Heindselman defeated OSU's Luke Surber at heavyweight to avoid a sweep by the Cowboys.

"I'm disappointed in our effort. We have to get tougher and give more every day at practice," Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli said in a release. "We have to work on our mentality and our environment to make sure we understand what it takes to win."