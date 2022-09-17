Cowboys dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 with historic special teams performance

STILLWATER — With his eyes closed and arms stretched toward the sky, Trace Ford felt his forearm collide with the football.

The ball — punted off the foot of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Josh Sanchez — ricocheted 10 yards down the field at Boone Pickens Stadium before Ford collected it in stride.

He pointed at the Oklahoma State student section as he sprinted toward the corner pylon in the end zone. A quick 15 yards later and Oklahoma State’s redshirt junior defensive end scored the first touchdown of his career.

It gave Oklahoma State a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the first quarter.

“It’s so much fun,” Ford said. “I told coach (Kasey) Dunn afterward he needs to put me at receiver.”

Ford’s blocked punt was just one of several wacky special teams plays for the Cowboys in their 63-7 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night. Two touchdowns came off blocked kicks, and the Cowboys recovered their own onside kickoff for the first time since 2019.

Five minutes into the second quarter, UAPB kicker Cristofer Thompson lined up for a 39-yard field goal attempt to give the Golden Lions their first points of the game.

But Thompson’s kick hit with Lions offensive lineman Jordan Mack’s helmet — as OSU defensive tackle Sione Asi forced Mack back toward the kicker — resulting in the ball traveling more than 25 yards in the opposite direction.

By the time it reached UAPB’s 40-yard line, OSU cornerback Korie Black scooped up the ball, returning it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Paired with Ford’s block, it was the first time in OSU history the Cowboys returned multiple blocked kicks for touchdowns.

“It felt good to score,” Black said. “I haven’t scored since high school.”

Later in the first quarter, OSU kicker Tanner Brown’s legs were swept out from under him on a PAT attempt, resulting a penalty and OSU kicking from midfield on the ensuing kickoff.

Brown opted for a squib kick, with the line drive bouncing off a UAPB player and back toward OSU. Linebacker Lamont Bishop fell on the ball, the recovery leading to another touchdown pass from Sanders several plays later.

“(Brown) probably couldn’t do that again if he tried,” Gundy said of the ball smacking into a UAPB player.

It was the first time the Cowboys recovered their own onside kick since Oct. 5, 2019, against Texas Tech.

“I like our special teams,” Gundy said. “They’re willing to compete.”