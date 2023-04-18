STILLWATER – Isaac Stebens slowly trotted from the left-field bullpen at O’Brate Stadium toward the mound.

It’s a situation Oklahoma State’s most reliable relief pitcher is used to. As he walked up to greet OSU pitching coach Rob Walton on the mound, he was inheriting a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning. The tying run was up to bat.

Stebens, efficiently worked through his warmup tosses on the mound to catcher Chase Adkison. Then, OU second baseman Jackson Nicklaus stepped into the batter’s box. He took the first pitch, just barely missing the zone for a ball.

Then a strike. Stebens promptly placed another to build the count. And as Nicklaus took one final rip, he missed. Stebens worked out of the jam.

“Isaac is a kid that went to junior college and reinvented himself,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “He became a junior college All-American and walked on this campus and has been nails since the day he got here.”

After Stebens escaped the jam, the Cowboys poured seven runs on in the eighth inning, securing a 19-8 victory against Bedlam foe OU on a windy Tuesday evening from O’Brate Stadium.

Here’s how it went down:

Davis returns to O’Brate, O’Toole reliable in four innings

Stebens’ outing was just a small fraction of the OSU pitching workload Tuesday. In total, the Cowboys relied on six arms throughout the game, with lefty Drew Blake starting. OU used Gray Harrison to open, with neither Harrison or Blake surviving an inning.

After allowing four runs without registering an out, Harrison was replaced by Carson Atwood. For OSU (25-13), Blake managed one inning before Walton opted for Evan O’Toole. The right-handed O’Toole pitched longer than anyone Tuesday, throwing four innings and allowed two runs.

“He’s getting groundballs, he’s getting quick innings he’s giving everyone a sense of calm,” Holliday said of O’Toole. “Then we score a few times and it widens the gap. It created that little bubble where we could go, kind of pull apart a little bit.”

Similar to OSU, the Sooners relied on eight different arms, with no pitcher lasting more than 2.1 innings. The most prominent appearance out of the OU bullpen came in the eighth inning, when former OSU pitcher Kale Davis was serenaded by boos from the OSU fans in attendance.

Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” played at O’Brate as Davis warmed up, and boos continued from the stands.

He faced six batters, allowed four runs, walked three, allowed two doubles and recorded one out in the appearance.

“For me, that’s really a non-issue,” Holliday said. “I appreciate the three years I got to spend with Kale here, I appreciate getting to coach him and who he is as a young man and what he’s doing with his life now, I wish him the best.”

OU coach Skip Johnson said of Davis’ outing: “Get him out there. It’s going to happen either at our place or there. So, not a better time to get him out there and get his feet wet where he pitched before.”

Cowboys’ offense powered by Mendham, Adkison

With two outs and the bases loaded, OSU first baseman David Mendham unleashed a double to right field, clearing the bases and scoring the Cowboys’ final three runs of the game. Mendham closed with a team-high five RBIs.

Beyond Mendham, OSU secured three-RBI games from catcher Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio, who blasted a solo home run in the seventh and a two-RBI double in the eighth. Riggio was joined by Mendham, Colin Brueggemann and Tyler Wulfert in the home run column Tuesday.

As a team, OSU recorded 14 hits and 13 walks, leaving only 10 of them on-base.

The outpouring of offense came consistently throughout the game, with OSU scoring at least one run in seven of its eight innings at the plate. The Cowboys bookended the score with five runs in the first and seven in the eighth.

“More important is we competed and continued to do what’s necessary to win,” Holliday said.

It's the most runs OSU scored in a Bedlam game since registering 24 against the Sooners on April 7, 2015.

Sooners threaten late

After surrendering the lead in the first inning, OU steadily battled back into the game, even before Stebens shut them down with the bases loaded in the eighth.

In the seventh, OU (19-19), again loaded the bases, scoring three runs on a walk to Nicklaus and a two-run single from catcher Diego Muniz. With two runners in scoring position and only one out, OSU brought in right-hander Michael Benzor to strike out Rocco Garza-Gongora.

Benzor was replaced by Ryan Bogusz, who struck out Caden Powell to end the threat. In the eighth, an infield popup misplayed by Riggio allowed Dakota Harris to reach second, and two consecutive walks by Bogusz loaded the bases before Stebens could pitch out of the jam.

OSU 19, OU 8

Oklahoma;310;010;300;--;8;8;1

Okla. State;530;111;17x;--;19;14;0

Harrison, Atwood (1), Campbell (2), Carsten (5), Lodes (7), Weber (8), Davos (8). Olejnik (8) and Muniz; Blake, O'Toole (2), Root (6). Benzor (6), Bogusz (7), Stebens (8) and Adkison. W: O'Toole (4-1); L: Harrison (0-2). Save: Stebens (3). HR: OU, Madron (7), Harris (5); OSU, Riggio (12), Mendha, (10), Wulfert (8), Brueggemann (2). T: 3:48. A: 6,769.