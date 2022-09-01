Cowboys defeat Chippewas 58-44 on strong performance from Spencer Sanders

This game was important because it was an opportunity to get some key things established early on in the season. The offense was especially efficient in the first half, highlighted by 271 passing yards from Spencer Sanders in the opening two quarters.

Derek Mason's defense made its debut and gave up 546 yards and six touchdowns. Safety Kendal Daniels delivered an interception in the third quarter and the Cowboys racked up 13 tackles for lost yardage.

A substantial lead for much of the game allowed for many of the younger players to appear in their first college game, experience that will benefit them down the road.

Play of the game

On the Cowboys' first drive, Sanders threw to John Paul Richardson, who avoided a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 45-yard score. Richardson scored two touchdowns as a freshman in 2021.

Player of the game

Sanders had a career-best night, throwing for 406 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for two more scores. He completed 28 of 41 passes with no interceptions.

Stat of the game

The teams combined for 1,077 yards, with 830 of those being passing yards.

Defensive MVP

In his first year as a starter, linebacker Mason Cobb got off to a good start with three tackles on the first defensive series. He finished with 11 tackles including 2½ for lost yardage.

Unsung hero

After missing all but one game last season, receiver Braydon Johnson caught six passes Thursday for 133 yards and a touchdown. It was the second career touchdown for Johnson, who also scored against Kansas in 2020.

"It was good to see him out there," Gundy said. "You saw what a mature player can do."

Reason to worry

The defense missed tackles and appeared shaky at times while relying on new starters and younger players with less experience.

"Defensively, we played good up until the middle of the third quarter and we had a lot of young guys get a taste of what it's like to be out there," Gundy said. "There's just no substitute for being in a game."

Special teams highlight

In the first quarter, Tom Hutton had a punt muffed and recovered by a Central Michigan player and another one downed by Brennan Presley at the 2-yard line. On the next play, Lamont Bishop tackled Lew Nichols III for a safety.

"We were really good in our target punting," Gundy said. "It made a big difference tonight in this game with Tom and our coverage and downing the ball inside the 10 several times."

In the stands

Perhaps the biggest ovation of the night came when young superfan Warren Clay was shown on the big screen in the second quarter. The little brother of defensive tackle Collin Clay, he went viral for hyping up the crowd at a home game last season.