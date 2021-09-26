 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys crack AP Top 25 for first time in 2021 at No. 19; up to No. 18 in coaches poll
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cowboys crack AP Top 25 for first time in 2021 at No. 19; up to No. 18 in coaches poll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas St Oklahoma St Football (copy)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas State on Saturday in Stillwater.

 Brody Schmidt, AP

STILLWATER — After knocking off No. 25 Kansas State 31-20 at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night, Oklahoma State has cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The previously unranked Cowboys (4-0) came in at No. 19 in the latest poll released Sunday, setting up a ranked meeting with No. 21 Baylor in Week 5 after the Bears topped Iowa State 31-29 Saturday. Baylor (4-0) visits OSU at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 in a Big 12 contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The unbeaten Cowboys enter the AP Top 25 on the heels of a 21-20 win at Boise State in Week 3 and Saturday's conference-opening victory over the Wildcats. OSU's ranking marks 2021 as the 14th consecutive season in which the Cowboys have appeared in the AP Top 25, the 10th longest active streak in the nation.

Kansas State dropped from the rankings after Saturday's road loss.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 6 following a 16-13 win against West Virginia in Norman. Iowa State, previously ranked No. 14, fell out of the Top 25 after suffering its second defeat of the season. Texas received the most votes among teams on the outside looking after a 70-35 win over Texas Tech. 

OSU also moved up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Sunday, jumping to from No. 22 to No. 18. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Week 5: No. 21 at No. 19 Oklahoma State

Bears at Cowboys

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KFAQ-1170

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News