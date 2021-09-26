Cowboys crack AP Top 25 for first time in 2021 at No. 19; up to No. 18 in coaches poll

STILLWATER — After knocking off No. 25 Kansas State 31-20 at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night, Oklahoma State has cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The previously unranked Cowboys (4-0) came in at No. 19 in the latest poll released Sunday, setting up a ranked meeting with No. 21 Baylor in Week 5 after the Bears topped Iowa State 31-29 Saturday. Baylor (4-0) visits OSU at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 in a Big 12 contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The unbeaten Cowboys enter the AP Top 25 on the heels of a 21-20 win at Boise State in Week 3 and Saturday's conference-opening victory over the Wildcats. OSU's ranking marks 2021 as the 14th consecutive season in which the Cowboys have appeared in the AP Top 25, the 10th longest active streak in the nation.

Kansas State dropped from the rankings after Saturday's road loss.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 6 following a 16-13 win against West Virginia in Norman. Iowa State, previously ranked No. 14, fell out of the Top 25 after suffering its second defeat of the season. Texas received the most votes among teams on the outside looking after a 70-35 win over Texas Tech.

OSU also moved up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Sunday, jumping to from No. 22 to No. 18.

