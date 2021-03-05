Cowboys could be without top freshman Cade Cunningham at No. 6 West Virginia

Oklahoma State suffered its first defeat in 24 days with an 81-70 loss at No. 3 Baylor Thursday, but the No. 17 Cowboys aren’t hanging their heads.
“We’re not going to lose our confidence off of one bad game against a good team,” sophomore Avery Anderson III said. “It’s March and so it’s a whole bunch of good teams that we’ve got to face. It’s just getting us ready for whoever we’ve got to face.”
OSU will close its regular-season schedule with another road game against No. 6 West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will end a tough five-game stretch that included five top-25 opponents. The Pokes are 3-1 during the stretch.
The most worrisome outcome from Thursday’s 11-point loss was the question surrounding top freshman Cade Cunningham. Cunningham rolled his ankle and left the game with 42 seconds left after scoring 24 points with seven rebounds. The Tulsa World confirmed Friday that he suffered a sprained ankle and is expected to be evaluated ahead of the game on Saturday.
Not having Cunningham available against the No. 6 team in the country would be a major loss for the Cowboys. Coach Mike Boynton is more concerned about Cunningham’s long-term future, especially when OSU is gearing up for a possible postseason run.
“As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first,” Boynton said immediately after the game. “So I want to make sure he’s OK. If he’s OK, he’ll continue to work with us and if it’s anything more serious than it feels like it is right now, then we’ll evaluate how we’ll move forward.”
OSU has solid pieces surrounding Cunningham that have allowed the Cowboys to win without needing him to score 40 points, as he did in the road win against Oklahoma. But Cunningham is the biggest piece that helps OSU be as competitive as it has been this season.
OSU has played five games against top-10 opponents, and Baylor is the only top-10 team to beat the Cowboys this season. The Bears also beat OSU Jan. 23 when they were ranked No. 2. There aren’t many teams in the country as battle-tested as OSU, and the Cowboys will get their final regular-season test Saturday.
“I look forward to continue to building with them,” Boynton said of his players. “There’s a lot more basketball for this team out in front of us over the next couple of weeks.”
Four of OSU’s seven losses have been decided by three or fewer points.
OSU trailed for most of the game against Baylor but cut the Bears' lead to four points with possession of the ball and less than six minutes left. Back-to-back turnovers allowed Baylor to push the lead back to nine and OSU pulled within four again with 2:32 left. A four-point game in the final minutes could go either way on any given day. The Cowboys will hope to have a different outcome if they are in a similar situation against West Virginia.
“I would take being down by four points against the No. 3 team in the country any day of the week with two minutes left to go,” forward Kalib Boone said. “I would do that because that shows that we’re tough and we can do it.”