Cowboys could be without top freshman Cade Cunningham at No. 6 West Virginia

OSU has solid pieces surrounding Cunningham that have allowed the Cowboys to win without needing him to score 40 points, as he did in the road win against Oklahoma. But Cunningham is the biggest piece that helps OSU be as competitive as it has been this season.

OSU has played five games against top-10 opponents, and Baylor is the only top-10 team to beat the Cowboys this season. The Bears also beat OSU Jan. 23 when they were ranked No. 2. There aren’t many teams in the country as battle-tested as OSU, and the Cowboys will get their final regular-season test Saturday.

“I look forward to continue to building with them,” Boynton said of his players. “There’s a lot more basketball for this team out in front of us over the next couple of weeks.”

Four of OSU’s seven losses have been decided by three or fewer points.

OSU trailed for most of the game against Baylor but cut the Bears' lead to four points with possession of the ball and less than six minutes left. Back-to-back turnovers allowed Baylor to push the lead back to nine and OSU pulled within four again with 2:32 left. A four-point game in the final minutes could go either way on any given day. The Cowboys will hope to have a different outcome if they are in a similar situation against West Virginia.

“I would take being down by four points against the No. 3 team in the country any day of the week with two minutes left to go,” forward Kalib Boone said. “I would do that because that shows that we’re tough and we can do it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.