Cowboys complete 2023 class with four signees, including Broken Arrow’s Jamison Mejia

STILLWATER – Highlighted by a surprise commitment from Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia, Oklahoma State signed four players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Mejia, who had been flirting with offers from Virginia, Tulsa and Tulane, among others, opted for the Cowboys on Wednesday, announcing via Twitter he was joining the team.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound left tackle received an offer from OSU on Jan. 23, eventually signing with the Cowboys.

OSU also inked three others it was expected to, signing wide receivers Tykie Andrews (Enid) and Jalen Pope (Aledo, Texas) and running back Sesi Vailahi (Salt Lake City) during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

All three high school signees are designated as three-star recruits by major recruiting websites.

The Cowboys conclude their 2023 class with 21 signees, ranking the group 41st overall on 247Sports’ overall team rankings and seventh in the Big 12.

Mejia becomes the fifth offensive line signee in the Cowboys’ class, joined by fellow in-state lineman JaKobe Sanders (Stillwater), who early enrolled after signing on Dec. 21.

Andrews caught 135 passes for 1,551 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Enid, committing to OSU in Jan. 14. He was coached by former OSU wide receiver Rashuan Woods, something Andrews told the Tulsa World “motivated me.”

“For him playing the same position I do, and the accomplishments that he had at Oklahoma State, it kind of motivated me,” Andrews said. “He really didn’t push me toward Oklahoma State, he was by my side wherever I was going to go but, I kind of wanted to go there for my own, and to push myself to be great.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound Pope caught 64 passes for 1,252 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Aledo.

After initially being committed to Air Force, he flipped to OSU on Jan. 15 after winning a 5A state championship in Texas, being named the game MVP with 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Pope and Andrews – joined by early signee pass catcher Camron Heard (Houston) – round out a trio of wide receiver signees in the 2023 class.

Vailahi, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback, tallied 1,072 all-purpose yards as a senior at Salt Lake City West High School, rushing 32 times for 240 yards and catching 24 passes for 607 yards.

The dynamic playmaker finished with 12 total touchdowns.

Vailahi collected offers from BYU, Nevada and Utah State along with the Cowboys, eventually committing to OSU on Jan. 27 and becoming the only running back in the Cowboys’ 2023 class.

In addition, OSU officially signed several transfers: quarterback Alan Bowman, defensive lineman Justin Kirkland, wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Leon Johnson III, running back Elijah Collins and tight end Ian Edenfield.