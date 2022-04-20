Cowboys’ comeback falls short, ORU swipes 15-9 midweek win in 12 innings

STILLWATER — The Golden Eagles scored two runs in the first inning, six in the 12th and squandered an eight-run lead in between. And at the end of Tuesday night's five hour and two minute, 12-inning marathon at Oklahoma State’s O’Brate Stadium, Oral Roberts had its first win over the Cowboys — a 15-9 extra inning victory — since 2018.

“Tuesday night college baseball for you,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly. Sometimes you’ve got to win when you don’t play your best,” said ORU coach Ryan Folmar. “(Oklahoma State is) a really good team obviously. To be able to hang in there and make some swings, make some pitches late to win is crucial moving forward.”

A wild pitch from right-hander Brayden Root (3-1) plated Connor Beichler for the go-ahead run and kickstarted the 12th inning rally the Golden Eagles (22-12) rode to a fifth consecutive win and a split of the season series with their in-state rivals. But on a night ORU tagged Cowboys pitching for 15 runs and 18 hits with eight walks, the victory in Stillwater was anything but a routine show of offensive firepower from the Summit League’s most productive lineup.

The Golden Eagles’ six-run win came on the same night the Cowboys authored their latest 2022 come-from-behind effort.

OSU (26-11) trailed 9-1 after five innings before it stormed back with eight runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, knotting the game 9-9 on Hueston Morrill’s RBI single with two out in the eighth. Yet unlike so many others this spring, this Cowboys’ comeback fell short. ORU freshman Jakob Hall (2-0) tossed 3.0 scoreless inning to close the game and the six-run 12th inning, highlighted by Holden Breeze’s two-run double, sealed it for the visitors.

“They’ll probably drive home feeling fortunate that that lead that did get taken away didn’t cost them the game,” Holliday said. “And we’ll certainly have two or three moments where we wish we would have finished the job.”

With Trevor Martin getting the start, it was a bullpen game for the Cowboys. And ORU pounced on the sophomore right-hander and the series of seven OSU pitchers that followed him.

Caleb Denny, who went 5-for-7 at the plate and started in right field Tuesday, opened the proceedings with his sixth home run of the season, blasting the first pitch he saw from Martin beyond the right field fence to hand the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

After the Golden Eagles chased Martin (2.0 IP, 2 runs, 3 BB), ORU tacked on three runs against OSU lefty Mitchell Stone and tallied four off of right-hander Kale Davis. ORU's nine runs through five innings matched a season-high allowed by Cowboys pitching in a single game and handed the visitors a seemingly comfortable eight-run lead.

“I think we executed,” Folmar said of his team’s performance at the plate. “You get a couple of big swings and some big moments. I think that’s important. And it got a little bit contagious there. For about four or five innings it was pretty contagious.”

Yet soon, that lead dwindled to nothing. Griffin Doersching plated a pair and Marcus Brown tripled home two more in OSU’s four-run sixth. Caeden Trenkle and Jake Thompson plated two more in the seventh, and after eighth-inning RBI singles from Trenkle and Morrill, the Cowboys were suddenly level.

“You’re really just hoping that you don’t fold there and as a group you rise to the occasion,” said Beichler, who went 3-for-7 and scored three runs. “I feel like maybe we got a little comfortable there.”

Four innings later, ORU reclaimed its lead against Root and right-hander Jimmy Ramsey in the 12th. After Beichler came home on Root's pitch in the dirt, the advantage grew to 11-9 on Jackson Loftin’s bunt single, then 13-9 on Breeze’s two-RBI double. By the time Breeze came home on another wild pitch later in the inning ORU’s lead stood at 15-9, safe and secure for Hall to close the door on OSU in the bottom half of the frame.

“It got scary there for a little bit," Beichler said. "But at the end of the day, it’s just about trying to win. It makes it more interesting, honestly. I would have rather had it the way we did it than win 9-1 or whatever. I would rather have to go up there, get tested and compete. That’s good momentum for us.”

