Cowboys close out nonconference schedule against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

STILLWATER — The goal was to allow Bryce Thompson to do what he does best.

Score and finish.

Ahead of Oklahoma State’s nonconference game against Wichita State, Cowboys coach Mike Boynton emphasized putting Thompson, OSU’s starting guard, in a position he was more suited for.

Instead of Thompson being the offensive facilitator, transfer guard John-Michael Wright was given that role. And as a result, Thompson scored 19 points — a season-high — in OSU’s 59-49 win against the Shockers.

Thompson drilled five 3-point shots in the win.

“We’ve got to be more confident in our guards getting more organized,” Boynton said. “That’s part of my job, to make sure they have good direction.”

Wright finished with 16 in the win.

Thompson has hit double-digits in six of OSU’s 11 games this season, and his 11.4 points per game trails on Avery Anderson’s (12.4)

Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena, Thompson and OSU will close out its nonconference schedule before beginning Big 12 play.

Reserve guards shine against Shockers

On Saturday, the Cowboys were without key reserve guard Caleb Asberry, who didn’t travel to Wichita due to a seasonal illness.

Without their top bench player, OSU leaned on guard Chris Harris Jr. to play in his place. Against the Shockers, Harris Jr. recorded 18 minutes of play, scoring no points but tallied five assists and no turnovers.

After a shaky performance against Virginia Tech, freshman guard Quion Williams logged nine minutes against Wichita State, accounting for an assist and no turnovers.

“He’ll get better,” Boynton said last week of Williams’ performance against the Hokies. “He’ll be in those games a lot more in his career and he’ll be really good because he’s got a lot of pride and he wants to be good.”

Scouting the Islanders

Entering Tuesday’s contest Texas A&M-Corpus Christi boasts an impressive 80.2 points per game. The team’s four losses have all come from road games, against Mississippi State, UTEP, UTRGV and Arizona.

The Islanders will be OSU’s final nonconference game before heading into Big 12 play against Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 31. They’ll face Ole Miss in late January as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“Every game we play in conference play can move the needle forward,” Boynton said, relating to OSU’s remaining schedule and its NCAA Tournament goals. “There are no bad losses available. I would say Corpus is probably a game that doesn’t move the needle. You can’t lose it but it doesn’t move the needle.

“I think you’ve just got to step back and there’s a lot of season to play and there is a lot of opportunities for this team still.”

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. OSU

2 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: TAMU-CC (6-4), OSU (7-4)

Last meeting: The Cowboys won 69-59 in 2018

All-time series: OSU leads 11-0