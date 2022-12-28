Cowboys close chaotic month with 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

PHOENIX — Wisconsin’s band stole a page from its opponent’s playbook, performing Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” while Oklahoma State’s disappointed players trudged off Chase Field.

A season that began with so much promise continued its downward trajectory with a 24-17 loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl late Tuesday, the Cowboys’ fifth defeat in six games and a third in a row to conclude with a 7-6 record.

“I hated it for the guys that this was their last game in the locker room that we couldn’t finish out with a win,” coach Mike Gundy said. “But I challenged the young guys … to come back in January and crank it up and get ready to go.”

Wrapping up a chaotic December that included the departures of a dozen depth-chart players to the portal, OSU experienced rampant offensive struggles for much of the game, an extension of the second half of the season. A sixth consecutive outing produced 20 points or fewer.

Until a drive that resulted in a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, the offense had 131 yards — and 84 of those came on a touchdown from Stephon Johnson Jr. for the Cowboys’ longest play of the year and the longest pass play in a bowl in program history.

Asked about the cause of offensive issues that have been problematic in defeats, Gundy said: “We got the one big play, but other than that, really in the first half, we never sustained anything. And I would have to watch tape to give you a solid answer on why that took place.”

With Spencer Sanders in the portal, freshman Garret Rangel made his third start at quarterback, completing 14 of 31 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with two costly interceptions. The second occurred in the closing minutes when OSU trailed by a touchdown, having produced 10 points in the final frame to make the conclusion interesting.

“We never quit, no matter how the game starts,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “We want to finish strong and make sure we go as hard as we can, especially for the seniors tonight and in game like this. We just wanted to leave it all on the field and we did that.”

What gave the Cowboys any chance in the fourth quarter was a 41-yard grab from Brennan Presley that opened the period and propelled the offense to the red zone. Wisconsin’s defense delivered three stops in a row, and on fourth-and-1 Rangel was headed to the turf when he flipped a pass to Ollie Gordon in the end zone.

A defense that has dealt with significant injuries and personnel losses gave up 258 rushing yards and an average of 5.5 yards per carry but also delivered a pair of takeaways — an early interception from Trey Rucker and a fumble forced by Lyrik Rawls and recovered by Kody Walterscheid in the third quarter.