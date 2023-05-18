NORMAN — Oklahoma State drew first blood and sent a blow to Oklahoma’s postseason aspirations in the first of three Bedlam games on the final weekend of the 2023 regular season Thursday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The 25th-ranked Cowboys (36-15, 13-8 Big 12) were outhit 12-10 but tagged Sooner pitching for 11 runs over the initial four innings and opened the three-game set with a 13-2 victory in an offensive barrage powered by Colin Brueggemann.

Batting seventh at designated hitter, the junior college transfer drove in five runs and launched his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, guiding an offense that has now outscored OU 32-9 across 18 innings this spring. Tyler Wulfert padded the OSU advantage with his fourth-inning solo blast up the left field line and Roc Riggio reached base three times with a pair of hits and a walk.

On the mound, right-hander Nolan McLean (2-1) fanned five Sooners, walked four and allowed one run over 3.0 innings to improve to 1-2 on the year while making his first start of the season. OSU's 36th win of 2023, following No. 6 West Virginia’s 12-2 loss at Texas, places the Cowboys one game back on the Mountaineers for the Big 12 regular season title with two games remaining.

For OU (29-23, 10-12), the series-opening defeat marked an ugly start to a weekend that will weigh heavily in the Sooners’ pursuit of a place in the NCAA Tournament’s 64-team field.

Right-hander Braxton Douthit (4-5) allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on five hits, four walks and hit three hit batters over 3.0+ innings in his second-shortest start of the season. A collection of five bullpen arms managed to limit the Cowboys to three runs over the final 6.0 innings but the OSU damage was already done by the time Douthit stepped off the mound.

All told, the six Sooner pitchers issued 14 free passes between nine walks allowed and five hit batters.

“You give free bases and you don’t play defense — that’s basically how you lose momentum of the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “And all of a sudden it just spins out of control.”

Douthit danced with trouble in the first and second innings but limited the early damage to three runs on Nolan Schubart’s first-inning fielder’s choice and Riggio’s two-run single in the second. Brueggemann’s towering grand slam fueled the Cowboys’ four-run third inning before OSU poured on four more runs in the fourth.

“Grand slams are big swings,” said OSU coach Josh Holliday. “It’s one thing to hit a solo homer. That doesn’t really kind of shift the momentum much. But a grand slam is a big momentum shifting swing.”

The weekend series marks the first full three-game Bedlam set in Norman since 1982. Friday’s middle game begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.