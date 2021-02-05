Cowboys can erase Wednesday's bad loss with a big win vs. No. 6 Texas on Saturday

The Cowboys beat a No. 6-ranked Kansas team at home Jan. 12 and will have a chance to do the same against Texas. Boynton said the Longhorns look even better than they did when OSU fell 77-74 at Texas in December.

“They were deep, long and athletic when we played them before and somehow they’re deeper,” Boynton said. “They didn’t get shorter and they didn’t lose any athleticism. So yeah, they’re better than they were then, and they were really good then, so we’ve got our hands full. They’re a really good team. They’ve got a lot of chemistry. Those guys have been together for a while, and we’ll have to play with an edge to put ourselves in position.”

The Cowboys are also a better team than they were in December. The game in Austin was only the second Big 12 game of the season for a young OSU roster. The Cowboys head into the rematch having played nine conference games and freshmen such as Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe have taken huge leaps in the past month.

Moncrieffe is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the past four games, which is far from the six points he scored in Austin.

“We’ve done a little bit more lately of allowing him to initiate offense and be more of a ball-handling playmaker for us,” Boynton said.