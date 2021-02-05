Cowboys can erase Wednesday's bad loss with a big win vs. No. 6 Texas on Saturday

Few words were spoken in the immediate aftermath of Oklahoma State’s loss at TCU on Wednesday night.
When the Cowboys were packing their belongings, there was silence. On the bus ride home, there was silence. OSU had just suffered its second loss to TCU. Both were one-possession games.
“It was a real tough one that we had (lost),” sophomore Avery Anderson III said. “… You could tell that people took it pretty hard.”
The team watched film the next day then moved on to start preparing for No. 6 Texas, whom the Cowboys will host at 2 p.m. Saturday. One of the positives about playing in the Big 12 this year is that there are plenty of opportunities to erase a bad loss with a quality win.
Six Big 12 teams are currently ranked in the top 25, and the Cowboys have a chance to add a third top-25 win to their resume.
“You can’t dwell on it,” Boynton said of the TCU loss. “We don’t start down 10 (against Texas) just because we lost the other day. Just like we don’t start up 10 when we win. We have to make sure that (Saturday) when we come out we have to have a better focus, a better urgency and that we play certainly from the start of the game much better than we did the other day.”
This will be the third time in less than a month OSU will host a top-10 team. OSU lost to No. 2 Baylor at home with an eight-man roster that didn’t include freshmen Cade Cunningham or Rondel Walker.
The Cowboys beat a No. 6-ranked Kansas team at home Jan. 12 and will have a chance to do the same against Texas. Boynton said the Longhorns look even better than they did when OSU fell 77-74 at Texas in December.
“They were deep, long and athletic when we played them before and somehow they’re deeper,” Boynton said. “They didn’t get shorter and they didn’t lose any athleticism. So yeah, they’re better than they were then, and they were really good then, so we’ve got our hands full. They’re a really good team. They’ve got a lot of chemistry. Those guys have been together for a while, and we’ll have to play with an edge to put ourselves in position.”
The Cowboys are also a better team than they were in December. The game in Austin was only the second Big 12 game of the season for a young OSU roster. The Cowboys head into the rematch having played nine conference games and freshmen such as Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe have taken huge leaps in the past month.
Moncrieffe is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the past four games, which is far from the six points he scored in Austin.
“We’ve done a little bit more lately of allowing him to initiate offense and be more of a ball-handling playmaker for us,” Boynton said.
Moncrieffe’s spike in rebounding should help keep Texas freshman Greg Brown off the offensive glass. Five of Brown’s 14 rebounds were offensive boards and he finished with 24 points against OSU. A few extra possessions could be the difference in the game.
Only three of OSU’s conference games have been decided by more than five points, and Saturday’s game could be another close one, especially with both teams looking to bounce back from losses. The Longhorns are looking to prevent a three-game skid after suffering back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Baylor.
The back-to-back losses to TCU and Texas to start the Big 12 schedule are the only time this season OSU has lost two straight.
“Everybody wants to win in the Big 12,” Anderson said. “So if you lose, you better have that kill mentality for the next game because you don’t want to get beat. I would hope everybody hates losing.”