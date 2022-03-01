Cowboys begin final week of 2021-22 season on the road at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

OSU: (13-15, 6-10 Big 12), ISU: (20-9. 7-9)

6 p.m. Wednesday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

ESPN+; KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Cisse finishing strong: Center Moussa Cisse was late for the team bus Saturday morning and missed his first start of Big 12 conference play in Saturday’s 66-62 overtime loss at Oklahoma as a result.

Even off the bench, the 7-foot sophomore delivered a big performance for the Cowboys, tallying 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double in five games. The bright showing against the Sooners proved Cisse’s latest across a strong run of form in the closing stages of the 2021-22 campaign, offering promise of what he could offer OSU next season.

Over his last 10 games, Cisse is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds with his first trio of Big 12 double-doubles coming over that stretch. He enters the final week of the regular season pacing the Big 12 with 47 blocks. And the Cowboys felt Cisse’s absence Saturday after he fouled out in the final minute of overtime.

“I would say that was more impactful than (not having Cisse at) the start of the game,” coach Mike Boynton said. “Not having him there at the end to rebound or to be a screener.”

Cisse’s stature has only grown in the last month of his debut season at OSU, something Boynton called a “silver lining” as the Cowboys crawl to the finish this week.

Battling Brockington: The last time OSU met Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, the senior guard dropped 26 points on the Cowboys in an 84-81 overtime win Jan. 26. This time, he enters the meeting with OSU even hotter.

Brockington earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors for a second consecutive week after powering the NCAA Tournament-chasing Cyclones to two wins last week.

Brockington, who enters Wednesday averaging 17.9 points per game, notched a career-best 35 on 14-of-22 shooting — including 25 after halftime as Iowa State overcame a 12-point gap — in an 84-81 win over West Virginia last Wednesday. He followed it up with 17 points and eight rebounds in a Saturday win over Kansas State, the Cyclones’ fourth in a row.

As he did in late January, Brockington poses a problem for OSU to solve in its penultimate game.

Boone on the bench: In a game that saw the Cowboys post a season-low 19 first-half points and trail by as many as 13, junior wing Keylan Boone never made it off the bench Saturday.

The loss marked a third consecutive game in which the former Tulsa Memorial star has not featured for the Cowboys. Boynton has stated that Boone is not injured while his share of minutes off the bench have largely gone to sophomore Woody Newton.

“Just work harder. Be better,” Boynton said Saturday when asked what Boone can do to get back into the rotation. “Do the right things every day on and off the court. When you do that you get rewarded in this program. When you don’t, you don’t.”

Boone is averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.