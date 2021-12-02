Cowboys balancing CFP stakes with Baylor ahead of Big 12 title game

STILLWATER — Thursday nights are reserved for group dinners among a certain collection of Oklahoma State football players.
Defensive backs such as Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel are fixtures. Wide receiver Brennan Presley is one of the frequent attendees from the offensive side of the ball. Texas Roadhouse is one of the favorite, chosen locales.
And lately, with the Cowboys climbing the College Football Playoff rankings — up to No. 5 this week — the dinner discussions have often turned to a familiar topic, the same subject matter you might be hearing on the local sports radio station or mulling at your own dinner table.
“Honestly, our conversations are probably the same as how (everyone) talks,” McCalister said. “We all look at the scenarios. Like 'Hey, we win this game and so-and-so may lose.' We all have the same scenario conversations the nation's having.
“But at the end of the day we need to have this game first.”
As OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) heads to Arlington, Texas, with bubbling CFP hopes this weekend, the Cowboys have a balancing act to perform.
Saturday’s Big 12 title matchup with No. 9 Baylor (10-2, 7-2) represents OSU’s next, most important game. But for McCalister and teammates alike, it’s hard to ignore what a win at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium could mean for the Cowboys; a victory over the Bears would not only secure OSU’s first Big 12 Championship since 2011 but could also launch the Cowboys to their first CFP berth.
With playoff aspirations hinging on an OSU win and results from the SEC, Big 10 and American Conference championship games, coach Mike Gundy — naturally — has his and his team’s focus on Baylor.
CFP selection committee member Gary Barta said on Tuesday that the committee viewed OSU’s 37-33 over Oklahoma in Week 13 as a “playoff game”. Gundy said Monday that OSU spent the entire month of November in “one-game playoff” contests as its CFP prospects mounted, and that Saturday’s Week 5 rematch with the Bears is just the next one.
And he isn't worried about wandering eyes among his players.
"I'm comfortable with this team because of their maturity," Gundy said.
Presley, the sophomore pass catcher, and defensive end Brock Martin confirmed that sentiment.
"It kind of messes you up because then you start to think about more than what's at stake," Presley said. "And what's really at stake this week is the Big 12 championship."
“If we don't focus on this week and win this week," Martin said. "We don't have to worry about the playoffs."
Still, setting aside what's at stake is easier said than done.
Martin knows the impact OSU's 2011 Big 12 Championship team — which was honored at Boone Pickens Stadium the last time the Cowboys faced Baylor on Oct. 2 — had on the program. He spoke Tuesday about the recruiting bump and the future success that flowed from that single, title-winning season.
And personally, Martin wouldn't mind knocking that 2011 team down a peg, either.
"I tell Richetti Jones and coach (Jamie) Blatnick all the time: I'm tired of hearing about the 2011 team," he said. "... I tell them all the time that we're going to be the team to replace them and hopefully (we do) replace them so I don't ever have to hear about it again."
Like Gundy, Presley and Martin, McCalister emphasized the attention being paid to Saturday's meeting with Baylor. But the senior safety did acknowledge the allure of what could lie beyond it.
"It's hard not to look (ahead)," McCalister said. "I want to sit up here and say I'm thinking about this game, which obviously we are. But we know what's at stake. The more you win, the more you get to play for, like coach Gundy told us."