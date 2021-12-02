Cowboys balancing CFP stakes with Baylor ahead of Big 12 title game

STILLWATER — Thursday nights are reserved for group dinners among a certain collection of Oklahoma State football players.

Defensive backs such as Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel are fixtures. Wide receiver Brennan Presley is one of the frequent attendees from the offensive side of the ball. Texas Roadhouse is one of the favorite, chosen locales.

And lately, with the Cowboys climbing the College Football Playoff rankings — up to No. 5 this week — the dinner discussions have often turned to a familiar topic, the same subject matter you might be hearing on the local sports radio station or mulling at your own dinner table.

“Honestly, our conversations are probably the same as how (everyone) talks,” McCalister said. “We all look at the scenarios. Like 'Hey, we win this game and so-and-so may lose.' We all have the same scenario conversations the nation's having.

“But at the end of the day we need to have this game first.”

As OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) heads to Arlington, Texas, with bubbling CFP hopes this weekend, the Cowboys have a balancing act to perform.