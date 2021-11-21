 Skip to main content
Cowboys back home to host fast-paced Charleston
OSU men's basketball

Cowboys back home to host fast-paced Charleston

Charleston (3-1) at Oklahoma State (4-1)

7 p.m. Monday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Bench scoring: OSU’s bench outscored N.C. State’s 56-5 in last Wednesday’s 74-68 win over the Wolfpack. Featuring the likes of Kalib and Keylan Boone, Rondel Walker and Bryce Williams, the Cowboys’ second-unit is getting a lot of use from Mike Boynton in the early weeks of the season. OSU’s bench is averaging 42.6 points in its last three games.

Kalib Boone’s return: The junior forward returned from an arm injury and made his season debut on Nov. 14 and played only eight minutes against UMass-Lowell two days later, but looked himself again in a leading performance against N.C. State. Boone paced OSU with 20 points on 57.1% shooting in 18 minutes against the Wolfpack and the Big 12’s reigning top shot blocker added five blocks in the win.

Fast, familiar foes: The Cowboys face Charleston for the third time in four seasons. OSU topped the Cougars in 2018 and '19, and leads the all-time series 3-1. Charleston comes to Stillwater leading the nation with 85.7 possessions per game playing a high-paced style under first-year head coach Pat Kelsey.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

