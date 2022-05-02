Cowboys back atop Big 12 standings after 10-run 7th inning and a series sweep at Texas

For the first six innings in Austin Sunday afternoon, Texas pitching did something it couldn’t all weekend. The Longhorns managed to quiet the bats of Oklahoma State.

After allowing a combined 22 runs to the visiting Cowboys in losses on Friday and Saturday, the Longhorns tossed six scoreless innings and entered the 7th with a 7-0 lead, the hosts seemingly on their way to salvaging a victory from the three-game set between a pair of top 10 teams.

Then the Cowboys’ bats woke up.

Highlighted by Griffin Doersching’s one-out, go-ahead grand slam, OSU (31-13, 13-5 Big 12) erased the deficit and completed a furious comeback in a 10-run 7th as the Cowboys stormed to their fourth series sweep in seven meetings with sixth-ranked Texas (31-16, 9-9).

Tweet

“Made a memory today boys,” coach Josh Holliday told his players postgame. “You will never forget the time you went to Austin, Texas. Won the first two games. Were down in Game 3, 7-0. And nothing was going right — and I mean nothing — and somehow, someway, you willed yourselves to score 10 runs and walk out of there with a sweep.”

“Took every single guy in our program. Every single guy on the team doing their part.”

OSU’s latest dose of late-game magic sends the Cowboys into the week once again back on top of the Big 12 Conference standings.

Sunday’s win placed OSU 1.0 games up on second-place TCU seven days after the Horned Frogs claimed a series victory at O’Brate Stadium and knocked the Cowboys from their league-leading perch. OSU, which jumped to No. 3 in Baseball America’s Top 25 Monday released morning, steps out of conference play this weekend for a three-game series against Southeast Missouri State (30-12) starting at 6 p.m. Friday night at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys entered Sunday’s finale at Texas already with a series victory in hand after wins Friday and Saturday.

Zach Ehrhard’s two-RBI double in the top of the 9th proved the difference in a back-and-forth opener Friday, which saw Nolan McLean claim his third save of the year in an 8-6 OSU win. On Saturday, McLean led with his bat, notching three hits, scoring three runs and driving in a pair while the Cowboys poured on the runs to take the middle game, 14-3.

For his performance across four OSU wins last week, McLean shared Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors with Kansas Caleb Upsahw, the league announced Monday.

McLean, a draft-eligible sophomore, went 5-for-15 with two doubles and two home runs with four walks and seven runs scored. On the mound, the right-hander retired all six batters he faced across a pair of appearances in Texas as McLean picked another save in Sunday’s finale.

McLean’s Sunday save was made possible only by the Cowboys’ torrid top of the 7th.

After OSU starter Victor Mederos exited with an apparent back injury prior to the 2nd inning, Texas touched up Cowboys relievers Trevor Martin and Ryan Bogusz to jump ahead 7-0 in the 5th.

Down seven runs with nine outs to play with, OSU put three straight batters on base to open the 7th before the Cowboys’ first run came across on Caeden Trankle’s bases loaded walk. Roc Riggio followed with a three-RBI double to cut the gap to 7-4. And Doersching, who has flashed a knack for timely hitting in his debut season at OSU, thrust the Cowboys into the lead with the one-out grand slam to left field, his sixth home run of the season.

After Doersching’s blast, Brett Brown’s single up the middle plated two more runs, completing the 10-run frame and handing McLean and OSU the required insurance runs to close out yet another Cowboys comeback in 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.