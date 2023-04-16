STILLWATER — The latter stages of Sunday afternoon’s contest against West Virginia began much like the first two games of the series.

The Mountaineers reclaimed — or added to — their lead in the final frames of the game. In Sunday’s instance, WVU's Dayne Leonard slapped a double into the outfield to score a run in the top of the eighth inning.

Less than a day earlier, WVU banked on a 4-run eighth inning to claim the series victory against OSU in similar fashion. On Friday, a run in the seventh inning added some extra support.

But on Sunday, the Cowboys rallied. A 6-run eighth inning Sunday allowed OSU to salvage an 11-6 win against West Virginia, avoiding being swept by the Mountaineers for the first time in school history.

For OSU, its conference record improved to above .500, resting at 8-7 and ranking sixth among other Big 12 schools with just over a month left in the regular season.

“We’ve been grinding pretty hard, we’ve fighting it for a week,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said after Saturday’s 9-5 loss. “You have to be careful how many times you … when the kids are invested and they are, and they’re competing hard, which they are, but you’re just not playing well, there has to be a happy medium of how hard you push.”

The series loss to West Virginia (25-11, 5-4 Big 12) results in OSU’s second consecutive conference series loss and third this season.

The Sunday win does stops the bleeding for OSU — losers in six of its last eight games — heading into a midweek Bedlam matchup in Stillwater and weekend series against Kansas in Lawrence.

“It would be one thing if you were questioning the effort of your team or the competitiveness of your team, it’s another thing when that’s there, just the cleanliness and the quality of play is lacking,” Holliday continued. “So, that’s where we’re at.

“We’re right there alongside them, I fully accept responsibility when the team doesn’t play to its potential, that’s my job and so I hurt with them. So, it’s a shared experience when we’re battling through tough times.”

As OSU’s pitching staff continues to draw ire from fans, the Cowboys were able to work ace Juaron-Watts Brown back into the Friday starting spot for the first time since March 10, with the righty throwing four innings, allowing five hits, three runs and 10 strikeouts.

All three starters this weekend allowed at least three runs, and none lasted more than four innings in the game.

The Cowboys used five different pitchers in relief Sunday, allowing Brian Hendry to secure his second win of the season. OSU only combined to use three relief pitchers in the first two games, including Isaac Stebens throwing five innings Saturday, surrendering four runs in the eighth.

“May not have been his sharpest outing, but boy he pitches for the team,” Holliday said of Stebens. “I don’t think it was his best outing of the year because he’s been so darn good so many times, but it’s going to happen."