ARLINGTON, Texas — In a clutch moment, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday wouldn’t want to have any other batter at the plate than Roc Riggio.

Holliday made that rather apparent as he sat with a wide grin in Globe Life Field's conference room following his team’s 3-2 win over West Virginia in a Big 12 Baseball Championship elimination game Thursday afternoon.

“(Riggio) does a lot of things that are very hard to teach,” Holliday said. “He just has a natural instinct to rise to the occasion, which is a compliment to him as a competitor and as a baseball player.”

Holliday's immense confidence in Riggio paid off with the tiebreaking RBI single as OSU avoided going 0-2 in the tournament.

The moment couldn’t have been more climactic for Riggio.

In the bottom of the eighth in a 2-2 game, the star second baseman faced West Virginia’s reliable reliever, Carlson Reed, with runners at first and second.

On a 1-1 pitch, Riggio jumped on a hanging slider, sending it into shallow right field to drive in David Mendham and give the Cowboys (38-17) a one-run lead.

“I embrace the moment, (big) moments,” Riggio said. “I just enjoy the game of baseball. I enjoy everything that comes with it.”

OSU took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, plating two runs off a bases-loaded scenario to garner a 2-0 lead.

The Mountaineers (39-18) scored one run in the second and sixth innings to tie it as they shut down the Cowboys over six consecutive scoreless innings with the tandem of ace pitcher Ben Hampton and Reed.

OSU received a much-needed six-inning, four-strikeout start from two-way star Nolan McLean, who kept the Mountaineer offense at bay in pivotal moments.

“We didn’t swing and miss much off (McLean) and that’s hard to do because he’s going to be a big leaguer,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “In big moments though, they got us.”

It all led to Riggio’s clutch at bat, and the second-year college player delivering in a key moment as he has all season.

But there was still some drama left as OSU survived a tense ninth inning.

After OSU ace pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown struck out the first two batters, up came West Virginia star second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who was tied for seventh nationally in hits (92) prior to Thursday’s contest.

On a 1-2 count, Wetherholt was hit by a slider. Caleb McNeely then doubled down the left-field line and Grant Hussey was also hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Five pitches later, Watts-Brown struck out Landon Wallace with a front-door slider to close out the win.

A sea of white, OSU pinstriped-jerseys flooded the pitcher’s mound in applause of Watts-Brown’s late-game heroics. He also escaped jams in the previous two innings.

“With the way we played today and the way we fought, I’m so proud of these guys,” Riggio said. “We got the job done today and we’re gonna go out there and do it again tomorrow.”

OSU will face the loser of OU and Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. Friday. With its RPI sitting at 20th nationally, the possibility of attaining a top-16 seeding come regional play remains alive for the Cowboys. Another win in the Big 12 tournament could seal one.

OSU 3, WVU 2

West Virginia;010;001;000;--;2;6;1

Okla. State;200;000;01x;-;3;6;1

Hampton, Reed (7) and Leonard; McLean, Watts-Brown (7) and Adkison. W: Watts-Brown (6-4). L: Reed (2-1). T: 2:27. A: 6,325.