Cowboys are ranked No. 6 but may have to run the table for a shot at the College Football Playoff

Oklahoma State moved up to No. 6 in the Coaches and AP Polls on Sunday but having the Cowboys move just one spot after two top-5 teams lost last week could be foreshadowing a problem for the Big 12 Conference once the College Football Playoffs rankings start rolling out next month.

North Carolina took a tumble from No. 5 after its 31-28 loss to unranked Florida State over the weekend. The Tar Heels are now ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll, but Georgia got a more favorable ranking after its 41-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama, moving from No. 3 to No. 4.

Oklahoma has represented the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff in four of the past five years, but a 2-2 start has the unranked Sooners out of the CFP conversation. Oklahoma State, the only undefeated team left in the conference, is the Big 12’s best shot at being represented for the fourth consecutive season. OU has consistently been able to make the playoff with one regular-season loss, but that may be harder to accomplish for a Big 12 team this year.