Cowboys announce 2021 football schedule

Cowboys announce 2021 football schedule

Oklahoma State football

Nov 28, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) and safety Tanner McCalister (2) celebrate during a football game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

 Bryan Terry

The 2021 Oklahoma State football schedule was released on Thursday and the Cowboys open the season with two home games against Missouri State on Sept. 4 and Tulsa on Sept. 11.

Tulsa and OSU will matchup for the third consecutive year. The Cowboys will close the nonconference schedule at Boise State on Sept. 18. It will be just the second time OSU has played the Broncos. OSU beat Boise State 44-21 at home in 2018.

The Pokes start the conference schedule with two home games against Kansas State on Sept. 25 and Baylor on Oct. 2 before their open date the week of Oct. 9. OSU will end the regular season by hosting Bedlam on Nov. 27.

Homecoming will be on Oct. 30 against Kansas and the OSU Alumni Association plans to host the centennial edition of Homecoming during that week. Homecoming details are available at ORANGECONNECTION.org/homecoming.

The deadline for ticket renewals has been extended to June 30 and is currently available now.

Fans can visit okstate.com/tickets or call 877-ALL-4-OSU for more information.

Season ticket placeholders are also on sale. Purchasing placeholders will give fans access to the best seats available during the seat selection and upgrade process before leftover locations go on sale to the public.

The Cowboys went 8-3 last year and ended the season with a 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Here is the full 2021 schedule.

2021 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Missouri State

Sept. 11 Tulsa

Sept. 18 at Boise State

Sept. 25 Kansas State

Oct. 2 Baylor

Oct. 9 (open)

Oct. 16 at Texas

Oct. 23 at Iowa State

Oct. 30 Kansas (Homecoming)

Nov. 6 at West Virginia

Nov. 13 TCU

Nov. 20 at Texas Tech

Nov. 27 Oklahoma

Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)

