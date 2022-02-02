Cowboys add WR Johnson, DT Fevaleaki to complete class of 2022

STILLWATER — After the Cowboys inked 17 players to their 2022 recruiting class during December's early signing period, Oklahoma State added three more signees on National Signing Day Wednesday.
The Cowboys’ big prize came with the signature of three-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson, the former Oregon commit who picked OSU over SMU during a ceremony at Texas’ DeSoto High School Wednesday morning.
Let’s do it . Go pokes 🤠 pic.twitter.com/YHf79d2HGY— Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) February 2, 2022
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 182-pound pass catcher, ranks 73rd at his position for the class of 2022 and comes to the Cowboys as the No. 76 recruit in the state of Texas. He completed his high school career at DeSoto this past fall after stints at Texas’ Lancaster and Houston Heights High Schools.
Johnson committed to Oregon last March over offers from USC, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Penn State, among others. He decommitted from the Ducks in January and opted for Stillwater Wednesday after visits to OSU and SMU last month.
It’s official: Stephon Johnson (@BoogieCO22) is a Cowboy. DeSoto’s three-star receiver picks Oklahoma State over SMU. He decommitted from Oregon in January. @SportsDayHS @FootballDesoto #txhsfootball pic.twitter.com/4O2SHun4R5— Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2022
Johnson is the fourth wide receiver set to enter Kasey Dunn’s position group in 2022, joining four-star prospects Talyn Shettron and Braylin Presley and Pawhuska three-star Mason Gilkey.
"I know that's really Wide Receiver U," Johnson told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.
Elsewhere, OSU returned to a familiar pipeline to sign defensive tackle Seleti Fevaleaki.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman heads to Stillwater from Snow Junior College, the same program that produced Cowboys such as Jaylen Warren, Sione Asi and Nathan Latu. Fevaleaki, an NJCAA First-Team All-American in 2021, chose OSU over the likes of Missouri, Nebraska and Indiana to become the fourth defensive lineman in the Cowboys’ latest class.
Instant difference-maker. @SeletiFevaleaki makes it official.🖋 https://t.co/KiJn1PZgWk#LetsRide22 I #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/gKWLgkHpEL— OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 2, 2022
Listed as a redshirt junior, Fevaleaki carries three years of remaining eligibility.
He committed to BYU as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, but did not join the Cougars until 2019. Fevaleaki redshirted as a freshman before recording six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery at BYU in 2020 before his transfer to Snow.
Berryhill offensive tackle Davis Dotson was the third signee announced Wednesday. Dotson, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman from Tulsa, committed to OSU on Monday after the Cowboys came in with a late offer on Jan 24.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University,” Dotson told the Tulsa World earlier this week.
With Wednesday's signees, OSU completed its 20-member recruiting class for 2022. The group includes six four-star prospects and ranked 28th nationally and third among Big 12 teams — behind Texas and Oklahoma — per 247Sports.com as of Wednesday afternoon.
Shettron, the No. 2 in-state recruit for 2022 from Edmond Santa Fe, highlights the incoming class alongside Bixby's Presley, who was named Gatorade's state player of the year for 2021 in December. The pass catching duo is joined by a pair of four-star running backs in Beggs' CJ Brown and Fort Worth, Texas rusher Ollie Gordon.
Frisco, Texas' Garret Rangel steps into a Cowboys quarterback room now thin on depth after former OSU passer Shane Illingworth committed to Nevada out of the transfer portal Wednesday.
Altogether, OSU signed nine prospects from Oklahoma in 2022 with Tabry Shettron (Santa Fe), DeSean Brown (Choctaw), Gabe Brown (Stillwater), Jaleel Johnson (Putnam City North) all part of a group future Cowboys from within the state.
Fevaleaki's signature makes him OSU's third junior college addition. New Mexico Military Institute offense tackle Tyrone Webber and Tyler junior College linebacker Xavier Benson joined the program as mid-year enrollees last month.
The two junior college transfers entered alongside early enrollees in the Shettron brothers, Brown, Rangel and defensive back Dylahn McKinney in January. The remaining members of the class of 2022 will arrive in the summer.
OSU already has four players committed to its class of 2023.
The Cowboys exit Wednesday's traditional signing day with Stillwater offensive lineman JaKobe Saunders, Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman, Louisiana defensive back Kam Franklin and Arizona offensive tackle Jack Endean all verbally pledged to next year's class.
---
Oklahoma State’s 2022 signing class
LB;Xavier Benson;6-3;210;Texarkana, Texas (Tyler Junior College)*
RB;CJ Brown;5-11,175,Beggs (Beggs High School)
LB;Gabe Brown;6-2;210;Stillwater (Stillwater High School)
DL;Landon Dean;6-4;230;Frontenac, Kans. (Frontenac High School)
OT;Davis Dotson;6-6;290;Tulsa (Berryhill High School)
CB;Cameron Epps;6-3;180;St. Louis, Mo. (Chaminade High School)
DT; Seleti Fevaleaki;6-3;270;Mira Loma, Calif. (Snow Junior college)*
WR;Mason Gilkey;6-4;185;Pawhuska (Pawhuska High School)
RB;Ollie Gordon;6-1;210;Euless, Texas (Trinity High School)
OT;Calvin Harvey;6-8;330;Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point High School)
DL;Jaleel Johnson;6-4;235;Oklahoma City (Putnam City North High School)
WR;Stephon Johnson;6-2;182;Houston, Texas (DeSoto High School)
OT;Austin Kawecki;6-4;265;Frisco, Texas (Lebanon Trail High School)
CB;Dylahn McKinney;6-0;175;Colleyville, Texas (Colleyville Heritage High School)
ATH;Braylin Presley;5-7;155;Bixby (Bixby High School)
QB;Garret Rangel;6-2;175;Frisco, Texas (Lone Star High School)
WR; Talyn Shettron;6-3;185;Edmond (Santa Fe High School)
TE;Tabry Shettron;6-4;215;Edmond (Santa Fe High School
OT;Tyrone Webber;6-5;290;Welland, Ontario, Canada (New Mexico Military Institute)*
*Junior college transfer