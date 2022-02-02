Cowboys add WR Johnson, DT Fevaleaki to complete class of 2022

Listed as a redshirt junior, Fevaleaki carries three years of remaining eligibility.

He committed to BYU as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, but did not join the Cougars until 2019. Fevaleaki redshirted as a freshman before recording six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery at BYU in 2020 before his transfer to Snow.

Berryhill offensive tackle Davis Dotson was the third signee announced Wednesday. Dotson, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman from Tulsa, committed to OSU on Monday after the Cowboys came in with a late offer on Jan 24.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University,” Dotson told the Tulsa World earlier this week.

With Wednesday's signees, OSU completed its 20-member recruiting class for 2022. The group includes six four-star prospects and ranked 28th nationally and third among Big 12 teams — behind Texas and Oklahoma — per 247Sports.com as of Wednesday afternoon.