Cowboy baseball kicks off final regular-season series with Bush appearance, O'Brate's grand opening

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Oklahoma State baseball of the grand opening of O’Brate Stadium it was supposed to have, but the Cowboys will get some of that experience back on Thursday.

Former President George W. Bush, who was set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in what was scheduled to be the first game in O’Brate on March 20 of last year, will throw the first pitch when the Cowboys host New Orleans at 6 p.m.

Thursday's game kicks off the Cowboys' final regular-season series and will include a pregame flyover and postgame fireworks. OSU head coach Josh Holliday said Bush will take time to speak with both teams before the game.

“It sounds as if this is a really inclusive trip for him and that he is really sharing himself and his love for baseball with all of us, and that’s really cool,” Holliday said. “Nobody knew what to expect and it sounds like we’ll all have a chance to at least speak with him briefly or maybe a chance to meet him. Other than that we’re just getting ready to play well on Thursday.”

Last year’s college baseball season was shut down before the Cowboys could play a game in their new stadium. The 2021 season opener against Little Rock on Feb. 24 had a limited capacity, which didn’t allow fans to fill the $60 million stadium for the official opener.