COVID year, transfer portal affecting high school recruiting: 'It's frustrating and disappointing'

After a standout career at Jenks High School, linebacker Ethan Bilgrien hasn’t decided on a college destination — or whether he will play college football at all.
Bilgrien, who helped the Trojans win consecutive Class 6AI state championships and was selected District 6AI-1 player of the year last month, has no offers from Division I coaches and has received only interest from smaller Division II schools.
“It’s frustrating and disappointing,” Bilgrien said. “I think that goes for a lot of guys on our team. Especially with the COVID year and the transfer portal, there’s no reason for colleges to take on kids coming out of high school, when you have kids coming out of (colleges) with three or four years of eligibility left. It definitely affects us."
Ahead of signing day Wednesday, some Tulsa-area high school seniors have fewer opportunities to play Division I football because of the unusual situation going on with college rosters: More coaches are taking advantage of the transfer portal while also navigating the extra year of eligibility that came as a result of COVID-19.
“I don’t think it’s even a question (of reduced offers for high school recruits) from what I’ve seen,” said Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship, who was the head coach at the University of Tulsa in 2011-14. “Not trying to sound arrogant, but I think I have a pretty good perspective, having been at both levels.
“I’ve seen lots of guys in the last two years for sure that I think would have absolutely been no-brainers when I was at Tulsa and they’re getting pushed down to DII. Sometimes as head coaches we love those kids so much that we kind of get the wrong impression, but I think it’s clear.”
COVID pausing eligibility for a year has been complicated for college coaches because it creates an unknown number of scholarship spots available, with many seniors not deciding whether to take the additional year until after the season ends.
Making roster management more complex is a lack of clarity on the NCAA rules. Whereas super-seniors didn’t count toward scholarship limits in 2021, they are expected to count in 2022.
“Everybody is willing to abide by the policies, but they don’t tell us what the policies are,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said this month. “You’re driving down a road and you don’t know what the speed limit is. You’re just hoping you don’t get a ticket.”
When it comes to the transfer portal, college coaches have different approaches based on their backgrounds and their circumstances. For example, Texas State coach Jake Spavital didn’t sign any high school players on signing day last year, relying instead on transfers who could potentially make a Day 1 impact in his program.
“It allows us to at least bring in a quality player (while addressing specific needs),” Spavital, a former Union quarterback, said last year. “You’re not going to get a developmental kid in the transfer portal. You’re going to get a guy that adds to the size and depth and should be ready to play immediately.”
TU signed a dozen players on the early signing day in December, with 11 of those being high school seniors and one a junior-college transfer. The Hurricane has since added a pair of FBS transfers, continuing with its stance of bringing in transfers for positions needing more experience.
“I know there’s a lot of coaches out there that are saying, ‘I’m going to recruit the portal extremely heavy. I’m going to put a lot of focus there,’” coach Philip Montgomery said last summer. “We’re not quite there yet because I want to do a good job of recruiting the local high schools, recruiting high school kids to come here, to develop those guys and continue to grow them and use the portal as an opportunity as things happen, as things change, to be able to add some experience and some depth from a positional standpoint.”
More than 5,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal since Aug. 1, according to Rivals.com. With FBS and FCS teams looking to transfers for spots that could have been filled with high school players, many of those recruits are landing at Division II schools.
“We’ve got one player on our team in particular that in a typical year I think is probably a lower-level FBS or FCS player and this year he’s signing with a Division II school,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I’ve heard from some of the Division II coaches that they’re able to recruit players in this year’s cycle that they’ve never been able to recruit. Typically when you get down to the wire like this, they’re getting snatched up by the lower-level Division I schools.”
And it might be more appealing to play at a DII school knowing that it’s not giving up on a dream of going Division I, but perhaps using that avenue to get there, comparable to how it used to be for junior-college players.
“Some of the more savvy (DII) guys will say, ‘Come prove you’re a player and you can get in the portal,’” Blankenship said. “You can go the other direction, too. Whereas they used to believe if you went DII, the cost for transferring would be too much if you were going to go to the DI level. It’s actually worked both ways, I think.”
Jeremy Crabtree, senior recruiting editor for On3 Sports, said he doesn’t think a majority of college football programs are holding back a significant amount of offers in favor of cherry-picking the portal. Recruiting prep players seemingly remains the priority for most teams.
“Maybe it’s the collection of all the schools together that some high school coaches are noticing — when combined it’s a bigger number — but I don’t think we’ve seen a wholesale change in philosophy for most of the programs,” Crabtree said. “Even the non-power programs still will have to build their foundations off of high school players. But maybe it’s just a little more noticeable because everybody is talking about the transfer portal now.”