COVID year, transfer portal affecting high school recruiting: 'It's frustrating and disappointing'

“We’ve got one player on our team in particular that in a typical year I think is probably a lower-level FBS or FCS player and this year he’s signing with a Division II school,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I’ve heard from some of the Division II coaches that they’re able to recruit players in this year’s cycle that they’ve never been able to recruit. Typically when you get down to the wire like this, they’re getting snatched up by the lower-level Division I schools.”

And it might be more appealing to play at a DII school knowing that it’s not giving up on a dream of going Division I, but perhaps using that avenue to get there, comparable to how it used to be for junior-college players.

“Some of the more savvy (DII) guys will say, ‘Come prove you’re a player and you can get in the portal,’” Blankenship said. “You can go the other direction, too. Whereas they used to believe if you went DII, the cost for transferring would be too much if you were going to go to the DI level. It’s actually worked both ways, I think.”