Cool and confident, Elish continues hot run of form as Cowgirls take Game 2 from Texas Tech

STILLWATER — In the minutes after Miranda Elish pitched Oklahoma State to its sixth consecutive win, the first and only mistake the Cowgirls’ right-hander made Saturday afternoon was still nagging at her.

“It really sucked that I gave up that home run and they were able to tie it up,” Elish said postgame.

Elish (7-4) fanned five Texas Tech batters and allowed three hits and one run over five innings at Cowgirl Stadium. And the OSU bats offered plenty of support, blasting four home runs off Red Raider pitching to take the middle game of the weekend series by run rule, 9-1.

But afterward, Elish was still thinking about the solo shot she surrendered to Texas Tech’s Alanna Barraza in the second inning, even if she made up for it herself.

Elish clamped down after Barraza’s home run tied the contest at 1-1, retiring 10 of the last 11 Red Raiders who came to bat. And not long after Barraza rounded the bases, Elish made an impact at the plate with her own home run, which bounced off the glove of Texas Tech centerfielder Peyton Blythe and over the centerfield fence.

“I was just trying to do what I could do with my bat to put us in a position to get that run back, and thankfully the centerfielder bumped it over the fence a little bit," she said.

Elish's second home run in as many games sparked the first of eight unanswered runs for OSU (23-6) in Game 2 Saturday.

Chyenne Factor joined the home run parade in the third inning, and blasts from Katelynn Carwile and Sydnie Pennington in the fifth helped close out Texas Tech. The Cowgirls — who have scored 8.5 runs per game during their current win streak — will seek to close out the series sweep at noon Sunday.

For Elish, the performance marked the latest in a string of consistent efforts as the former national player of the year finds her form in the month of March. She caught Riley Ehlen swinging to work out of a first-inning jam and rolled smooth after Barraza's second-inning home run.

“I thought that Elish was pretty good," said coach Kenny Gajewski. "I didn’t think she was her best, but I thought she was good enough. When you’ve got stuff like that, if you just compete in the zone, you’ve got a really good chance."

Since a rocky start to her OSU career in February after a year-long layoff from softball, Elish is rounding into form as Big 12 play begins.

She gave up 14 runs in her first six appearances as a Cowgirl. After Saturday, Elish has allowed just two over her last six outings, a stretch that includes a pair of no-hitters — the fourth and fifth of her college career. Since Feb. 20, OSU has picked up wins in each of Elish's last six starts in the circle.

The difference, according to Gajewski?

“Just one word," he said. "Confidence."

Elish, an All-American at Oregon and Texas, opted out of the 2021 season at Texas before resuming her college career in Stillwater this spring. She has credited Gajewski for bringing her to OSU in 2022. Now, less than eight weeks into her debut season with the Cowgirls, Elish is settling in.

“I don’t think it’s really anything physical," Elish said. "I think I had it physically from the start. Maybe my stuff is getting a little bit better as I get more comfortable.

"But a lot of it was just mental for me and I was just in my own head. There were a lot of talks with (Gajewski) where I was crying. But he just kept building me up and tell me I got this. That was really huge.”

Comfort at OSU and in the circle is translating at the plate, too.

Elish hit her second home run of the season and went 3-for-3 Saturday. Following a 3-for-3 performance in Friday's win over Texas Tech, Elish is batting .1000 in conference play.

"She’s just on fire with the bat," Gajewski said.

Kelly Maxwell continued her hot start to 2022 with a no-hitter in Friday's 7-0 victory. And behind her, OSU has another ace in the rotation poised and heating up as the Cowgirls dive into the heart of their regular season schedule.

"She just feels a part of this (now)," Gajewski said of Elish. "And it just takes time. The stuff is the exact same. It’s just confidence.”

