STILLWATER — Throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII, players slipped and slid across the playing surface at State Farm Stadium.

“The field was kind of terrible,” Kansas City defensive lineman Frank Clark said. “We’ve had this problem in Arizona before. A lot of these stadiums try to do new tactics with the grass, they try to do new things. I’ve been playing football since I was 7. The best grass is the grass that is naturally there.”

Players on both sides struggled to stay upright on the field, slipping numerous times. Several times throughout the game, the FOX broadcast would show sidelines with several pairs of cleats, with both teams needing to change throughout the game.

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped in the end zone while celebrating a touchdown.

The variety of grass — called Tahoma 31 — is a combination of two different Bermuda grasses and rye grass that has been being developed at Oklahoma State University since 2006.

"As a land-grant university, our mission is to advance science and extend knowledge," OSU said in a statement Monday. "The bermudagrass variety Tahoma 31 took over a decade to develop before its release in 2017. This and other similar varieties are known for their exceptional winter hardiness, spring green-up, turf density, improved water use efficiency and traffic damage recovery.

"While OSU scientists developed and patented Tahoma 31, they had no role in creating or preparing the field for Super Bowl LVII. Tahoma 31 was used for the base layer, but the field also was seeded with a top layer of ryegrass, which has slick leaf surfaces when damp. That and other factors may have contributed to traction issues during play."

The institution also pointed out that the variety of grass was used at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium in 2022 and during the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

The Arkansas Razorbacks also use the variety at its home stadium, which was recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by the Sports Field Management Association.

The breed of grass, developed by Dr. Yanqi Wu, is a cross between China Bermuda grass and African Bermuda grass that is designed to have tolerances for cold, drought, disease and most importantly, wear.

With a hectic schedule leading up to the Super Bowl, including pregame, halftime and postgame rehearsals, the Tahoma 31 breed was selected for its durability.

“It was slick. You couldn’t anchor,” Philadelphia offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said. “You had to get your whole foot in the ground. If you try and use just your toe, you’d slip right away. You saw the receivers — it was like a water park out there. And we’re playing on grass.”

The NFL spent two years preparing the field in Arizona, growing the grass at a local sod farm in Phoenix before installing it two weeks ago and rolling it in and out of the stadium for sunlight daily.

It cost more than $800,000 to complete.

The slick conditions Sunday night led to an outcry from viewers on social media, with some of the blame directed toward OSU.

A tweet sent by the university’s official Twitter before kickoff that linked an article by ESPN on the field went viral, with more than 2,500 retweets and 1,400 comments as of Monday morning.

“Not having a good showing in this game,” Twitter user John Hays replied. “Everyone’s slipping!”