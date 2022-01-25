Confident, comfortable Thompson providing Cowboys with a scoring punch

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton surmised earlier this week that he’s watched Bryce Thompson play around 500 times. So the Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach is familiar with the confidence he’s seen from the sophomore guard over the past few weeks.
Boynton first recognized it at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, where Thompson transformed from unassuming sophomore to McDonald’s All-American as a junior a year later.
It’s part of the reason Boynton recruited the five-star prospect so heavily before he committed to Kansas in 2019, and why the fifth-year coach lured Thompson from the transfer portal to Stillwater last spring.
Through seven Big 12 games this month, Thompson’s poise is showing itself to Boynton once again.
“That confidence never wavered,” Boynton said. “… I wasn’t in Lawrence last year. I don’t know what that was like and there’s a reason he’s here. But I think he has re-found kind of the foundation that he believes he can become the best he can be now.”
Thompson has lived up to his five-star billing since conference play began on Jan. 4.
The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 12.0 points per game on 43.4% shooting over the Cowboys’ seven league games in 2022, leading OSU (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) in both categories in Big 12 action. He’s reached double figures in four straight games and notched career-high scoring efforts in two of his last three.
And Thompson enters Wednesday’s visit from No. 23 Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) on the heels of his latest career-best performance in a loss at Texas over the weekend.
"Something must have clicked for him," OSU forward Tyreek Smith said. "Just like LeBron in the playoffs. He’s just got the hot hand. He’s on fire right now.”
Thompson’s 20 points in Saturday’s 56-51 defeat to the Longhorns came without leading scorer Bryce Williams on the floor.
The senior guard remains sidelined by an ankle injury suffered against TCU on Jan. 19 and did not practice on Monday. Boynton said the Cowboys would evaluate Williams again Tuesday, but does not anticipate having him or his 10.6 points per game scoring average available against the Cyclones.
Thompson’s Big 12 run of form has unfolded both with and without the versatile Williams in the rotation. But with one playmaker missing, Thompson’s scoring is only more crucial for the Cowboys.
Thompson’s first 10 games in an OSU uniform were up and down, and he closed the non-conference schedule in December averaging only 8.5 points per game. But since the start of league play, his scoring has emerged as one of the few consistent threads within a string of inconsistent performances from the Cowboys, who stand below .500 in the Big 12.
In an age of analytics that frowns upon mid-range shooting, Thompson is thriving on long two-point shots, emulating the NBA players like Devin Booker, C.J. McCollum and Chris Paul he admires. And he believes he’s finding comfort and composure in his first season within the OSU system with the help of film study and the art of the self-critique.
“I think being able to pick my spots,” Thompson said. “Knowing I’m open and when I’m not. Being able to just knock down those easy shots. Those open pull ups. Open threes. Getting my free throws. Just the little things.”
Boynton has watched the transfer guard settle in after his rocky start late in 2021, and attributes the conference success as much to the inner belief Thompson carries as the talent he possesses.
“Bryce, he’s got real confidence," Boynton said. "And I say real confidence. That is something this generation of kids don’t really have that much of because so much of their lives is superficial.
"And because he works so hard at his craft and because he’s been so dedicated to becoming the best player he can be, his confidence comes from the work he’s put in. Not from what people have said about him."
As the Cowboys traverse through the nation's deepest and toughest men's basketball conference, Thompson and his confidence is growing more pivotal by the game.