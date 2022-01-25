Confident, comfortable Thompson providing Cowboys with a scoring punch

In an age of analytics that frowns upon mid-range shooting, Thompson is thriving on long two-point shots, emulating the NBA players like Devin Booker, C.J. McCollum and Chris Paul he admires. And he believes he’s finding comfort and composure in his first season within the OSU system with the help of film study and the art of the self-critique.

“I think being able to pick my spots,” Thompson said. “Knowing I’m open and when I’m not. Being able to just knock down those easy shots. Those open pull ups. Open threes. Getting my free throws. Just the little things.”

Boynton has watched the transfer guard settle in after his rocky start late in 2021, and attributes the conference success as much to the inner belief Thompson carries as the talent he possesses.

“Bryce, he’s got real confidence," Boynton said. "And I say real confidence. That is something this generation of kids don’t really have that much of because so much of their lives is superficial.

"And because he works so hard at his craft and because he’s been so dedicated to becoming the best player he can be, his confidence comes from the work he’s put in. Not from what people have said about him."

As the Cowboys traverse through the nation's deepest and toughest men's basketball conference, Thompson and his confidence is growing more pivotal by the game.

