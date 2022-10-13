Confidence blossoming in Jabbar Muhammad, younger cornerbacks after Texas Tech win

STILLWATER — The phone calls and texts have been pouring in this week for Jabbar Muhammad.

With Oklahoma State headed to Fort Worth for a top-15 showdown against TCU, Muhammad — the Cowboys’ junior cornerback who is a DeSoto, Texas, native — has fielded numerous requests from family members trying to come see him play at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

“I have a lot of family trying to come, but I don’t know how that’s going to work because I only get four tickets,” Muhammad said with a laugh.

It has reached the point he has needed to ask teammates if they have any extras.

But that’s because there’s an abundance of reason to come see Muhammad. After earning the starting cornerback job this offseason, Muhammad has exceled alongside Korie Black, with defensive coordinator Derek Mason calling Muhammad a competitor.

“I would say a competitor, but also like a savvy player,” Muhammad said when asked how he views himself. “I want more turnovers, but we’re getting there.”

How does Muhammad go about increasing turnovers? He preaches a mentality he calls, “playing big.”

On OSU’s depth chart, Muhammad is listed as 5-foot-10, meaning he’s often facing opposing wide receivers that are 6 to 7 inches taller than him.

But Muhammad plays big. The philosophy has been instilled in him over the years, and he’s starting to master it.

“The confidence in myself, it’s like I don’t care who lines up in front of me, I’ve got to play big, be big and that’s just who I am,” he said.

It all starts at the point of attack for Muhammad, who said to play big, you need to win there. Then, you can’t panic once the ball is thrown and you need to challenge for it.

For Muhammad, it works.

Last past Saturday against Texas Tech, Muhammad accounted for three pass breakups and allowed four catches for just 6 yards while facing TTU receivers Jerand Bradley (6-foot-5) and Trey Cleveland III (6-foot-4).

Muhammad also tallied six tackles and half of a TFL in the 41-31 win.

“That just comes from within,” Muhammad said about being comfortable on the field. “Always being comfortable with yourself and comfortable with your abilities. Just knowing that you are who you are at all times on the field.”

While Muhammad sealed his side of the field against the Red Raiders, the Cowboys faced misfortune on the opposite side.

Cornerbacks Korie Black and Demarco Jones suffered undisclosed injuries in Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders, leading OSU to rely on redshirt freshman Cam Smith and true freshman D.J. McKinney to fill in for the majority of the game.

“Cam Smith, he (went from) 15-to-18 reps a game to dang near like 80,” Muhammad said. “For him to do that shows a lot of guts, it shows his preparation throughout the week and it just shows the relationship of the corners room.

“We weren’t scared to put anybody out there.”

Muhammad said cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie stresses weekly preparation and that “Twos be ready” at any time during games. So when, Black left the game, Smith was confident and prepared to step in.

“I have full trust in whoever is going to play,” defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “A lot of the guys stepping up have been here for a year or two so they know how the game goes. They know what it takes.”

The nerves are still going to be there, especially in a position like cornerback.

Muhammad remembers how nervous he was playing his first college rep late in a game against Kansas in 2020. The junior’s advice to Smith and McKinney was to remain confident on the field and execute each down like they had practiced.

Having a defensive coordinator like Mason, who Muhammad describes as “a corners guy,” helps too.

And while OSU coach Mike Gundy expects to have Black back for Saturday’s game against TCU, Muhammad sees the confidence in the cornerbacks unit going forward.

“Every week is a challenge, but every week we’re getting better,” he said.