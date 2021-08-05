Coming to Stillwater in a time of new beginnings

Take it from a newcomer, but there seem to be new beginnings unfolding everywhere at Oklahoma State.
Start with Kayce Shrum, named the school’s 19th university president and the first woman to lead a public research institution in the state back in April. Jump to the athletic department and you’ll find Chad Weiberg; he assumed his post as athletic director on July 1. On the court, Mike Boyton’s Cowboys are riding fresh momentum delivered by Cade Cunningham, who last week became OSU second-ever No. 1 overall draft pick.
Then there’s this whole thing with OSU and the conference it’s called home since 1994...well, we’ll talk plenty about that going forward, but new terrain appears to lie ahead there, too.
This week, Stillwater also became home to my new beginning.
Thursday was my first day at the Tulsa World, where I’ve come from the college beat at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to cover OSU athletics. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start telling stories on campus, across the state and everywhere in between.
This isn’t my first stint with The World. I made my initial stop in Oklahoma in 2019 when I served as the paper’s sports intern. That summer, I covered Tulsa Tough (where I was introduced to the glory of Cry Baby Hill) and the Drillers, pinch hit on our OU and OSU coverage and found stories big and small in a city that welcomed and pulled me in, and which I came to love.
I grew professionally and personally during my first run with the World. I’m even more excited for what Round 2 has in store.
A little bit more about me: I’m originally from Mamaroneck, New York, a suburb 28.5 miles north of New York City, and for better or worse grew up and remain a fan of the New York Mets. European soccer and travel are among my other, more forgiving passions, and I can’t wait for my next opportunity to experience both. To my new friends in Stillwater: I’m always on the lookout for good eats, so all food recommendations are welcome (yes, I’ve already eaten at Eskimo Joe’s).
From New York, I found my way to the University of Missouri where I got my start in journalism covering the Tigers. Missouri’s time in the Big 12 is far in the rearview — for some, more than others — but for those Cowboys and Sooners who trekked to Columbia when the Tigers were still a fixture of the conference slate, I hope you made it to Booches and Shakespeare’s.
In Missouri, I fell in love with storytelling while covering the likes of Drew Lock (I was there for OSU’s win in the 2019 Liberty Bowl), Michael Porter Jr. and Sophie Cunningham.
In those four years on the never-dull Missouri sports beat, I learned that my job description extends far beyond writing about scores, stats and outcomes. I’ll do plenty of that, but what I’m really here to do is tell stories about the people behind those things and to keep you — the reader — informed, a perspective I’ve taken to jobs in London, Tulsa and Little Rock, Arkansas and that I’ll carry with me every day in Stillwater. I hope you’ll come along for the ride with me.
To those readers in Stillwater and across the state, let’s make a deal: I’m going to wake up every day searching for details, angles and stories you’ll want to read about and engage with, delivering them as often as I can.
In return, let’s interact — I want to hear from you in my email inbox and on social media. Let me know what I’m doing well. More importantly, let me know what I need to do better. I’m eager to learn and become a part of the community, so let’s have some fun together.
The 2021 football season is less than 30 days away, and the men’s and women’s basketball openers are closer than you think. From here on out, you can count on me to be on top of all things OSU, and in the meantime until games get underway, I’ll be dreaming about my first time at a sold-out Boone-Pickens Stadium or inside a rocking Gallagher-Iba Arena.
I hope to see you there, too.