Coming to Stillwater in a time of new beginnings

I grew professionally and personally during my first run with the World. I’m even more excited for what Round 2 has in store.

A little bit more about me: I’m originally from Mamaroneck, New York, a suburb 28.5 miles north of New York City, and for better or worse grew up and remain a fan of the New York Mets. European soccer and travel are among my other, more forgiving passions, and I can’t wait for my next opportunity to experience both. To my new friends in Stillwater: I’m always on the lookout for good eats, so all food recommendations are welcome (yes, I’ve already eaten at Eskimo Joe’s).

From New York, I found my way to the University of Missouri where I got my start in journalism covering the Tigers. Missouri’s time in the Big 12 is far in the rearview — for some, more than others — but for those Cowboys and Sooners who trekked to Columbia when the Tigers were still a fixture of the conference slate, I hope you made it to Booches and Shakespeare’s.

In Missouri, I fell in love with storytelling while covering the likes of Drew Lock (I was there for OSU’s win in the 2019 Liberty Bowl), Michael Porter Jr. and Sophie Cunningham.