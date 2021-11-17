Collins' scoring leads Cowgirls in 44-40 win over Missouri State

Oklahoma State’s Taylen Collins scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the second half Wednesday night as the Cowgirls overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State 44-40 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Lauren Fields followed with nine points on 2-for-11 shooting and blocked five shots as OSU (2-1) earned its second win of the season without hitting a 3-pointer (0-for-10). Lady Bears forward Jasmine Franklin pulled down 19 rebounds to go with eight points. Former Sapulpa guard Brice Calip recorded four points and seven rebounds for Missouri State.

The Cowgirls shot 6-for-28 in the first half with 12 turnovers, and their deficit grew as large as 27-10 after Missouri State began the second quarter on a 13-3 run. OSU outscored the Lady Bears 6-0 over the final 1:50 of the half and entered the break trailing 27-15.

Collins finished with a team-high 11 rebounds and scored eight points in the third quarter as the Cowgirls trimmed the visitors’ lead to 29-27. OSU sprung to a 40-33 lead in the fourth quarter and held on when the Lady Bears closed on a 6-2 run.

The Cowgirls travel to face Rice at 2 p.m. Saturday.

OSU 44, MISSOURI STATE 40