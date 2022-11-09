Collin Clay, 5-year-old superfan brother part of family united by OSU football

STILLWATER — Rob Clay has four sons, and each of them has the same nickname.

“I call them Champ because I want them to know that’s what they are,” Clay said. “It’s bigger than sports for me. A champion is someone who is on top.

“They are a leader. They lead by example. They are victorious in all they do, even in battle. No matter what happens, no matter what you decide to do in life, you’re going to be great at it.”

A motivational speaker who also has a daughter, Clay has found himself immersed in Oklahoma State sports. His second-oldest son, Collin, is a defensive tackle who has started the last three games for the Cowboys, and Clay’s youngest, Warren, is a 5-year-old who soared to celebrity status a year ago as a big-personality superfan.

“Collin is the complete opposite of that — he never says a word,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Unless I speak to him, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him talk. The young one has talked more in one day than he’s talked in his life.”

For last year’s homecoming game, Warren was selected as the Pistol Pete partner of the game. Typically, a kid is instructed to say “Go Pokes” into the microphone, often becoming shy when realizing everyone is watching.

Warren is not shy, so that was his time to shine. Before that day, he was already making friends with fans in restaurants or anywhere he saw them, going up to complete strangers in OSU apparel and saying hi.

“Warren is just always full of energy and he really loves OSU and is excited about it,” his dad said.

He was told by the in-game host to project his voice, so that’s what Warren did. He asked if he could say "OSU Cowboys" instead, then shouted into the microphone with such drama and flair the crowd went wild.

“Right before he said it, he was kind of uncertain, like, what’s about to happen?” Rob Clay said. “He’s kind of looking around ... then there it goes, like the battle cry heard around the world.”

Collin was on the sideline and saw the whole thing unfold.

“Everybody was like, ‘Wait, that’s your brother?’” he said. “I was definitely not expecting that. It definitely shocked me.”

Warren’s parents immediately sensed that moment was taking off. While it was going viral, they created social-media accounts for him, relying on their experience as musicians and public speakers to navigate the unexpected publicity.

In the past year, Warren has become a fixture at OSU events. He’s had a T-shirt line and a single “I’m a Cowboy” with a music video, and he’s been booked for appearances with other fans.

Warren, who also has musical talent, has been unfazed by everyone suddenly knowing who he is. He’s rolled with it, seeing it as a chance to make new friends.

“It’s been very incredible," Rob Clay said. "We can’t go anywhere (without him being recognized). People everywhere are like, ‘Are you that kid? Are you Warren the Cowboy?’”

Collin, who is less outgoing than his little brother, doesn’t mind surrendering the spotlight to him.

“It definitely takes a lot of pressure off me,” he said. “I don’t like a lot of attention anyways. … Him getting that attention and just getting that love is amazing.”

Warren wouldn’t have been in that situation at homecoming if not for his beloved older brother playing at OSU, but Collin’s journey to Stillwater had twists and turns. He grew up in North Carolina with his mom and older brother, and the boys didn’t meet their dad until Collin was 13.

What was expected to be a short visit to Oklahoma City where Clay lived turned into a permanent move, something he prayed would happen for years before it became a reality.

“It was one of the highlights so far in my life, just having them come here from out of state and having that desire to have them here prior to them coming,” he said. “I’m thinking they’re coming here for a few days just to visit and then once they get here, it was like no one was a stranger to them.

“Everyone already knew about them because I talked about him for years prior to them coming. … I think it was a great move. It was a blessing for us and my wife (Brittany). She embraced them and took them on as if they were her own.”

Collin inherited size from his 6-foot-10 dad, and he ultimately developed into a skilled football player. He had an OSU offer out of Putnam City but opted to sign with Arkansas, where he played as a true freshman.

A coaching change prompted a move closer to home, and the blended Clay family was thrilled.

“I had to make that tough decision in my family, like what we wanted to do for the future,” Collin said. “My family didn’t have all of the finances to make every single (Arkansas) game, so I felt like that made my decision easier to just come back home. It went from 3½ hours to Fayetteville to being an hour away to come up here.”

Having his family close by especially helped when Collin went through two torn ACL injuries in a two-year span, leading to him not playing at OSU in 2020 or 2021. The first setback occurred days after he was granted immediate eligibility as a transfer.

After the second injury, Collin thought he might not be able to play again. Everyone in his life provided the encouragement to keep at it even when it was physically and mentally difficult.

“I started looking at social media when I kept getting injured,” he said. “I saw a lot of people doubt me and I got down on myself because I just really didn't know how to feel.

“But once I started talking to my family and everything, I just blocked all the noise out and I just stayed to myself. I got off social media and I just let all the work do the talking.”

After recovering fully, Collin emerged on the depth chart heading into the season as a backup behind sixth-year senior Brendon Evers. He shook off the rust and showed ability early on, leading to more playing time.

“He’s been fantastic from the standpoint of coming back from a traumatic injury and working his way back,” Gundy said in September. “He’s practicing hard. He’s getting back into the flow. He’s getting better each week. We need to get him on the field more.”

When Evers opted to conclude his college career amid another injury, Collin moved into the starting lineup at midseason. Against Texas, he recorded five tackles including one for lost yardage.

“Even when (Evers) was playing, he always told me to stand by Coach and be ready (to go in),” Collin said. “He mentored me to give me to the point where I am today so I could be ready just in case anything happened.”

Making the journey back to the field more special has been the support of his biggest fan. Warren has always told everyone who will listen who his favorite player is, even while Collin was sidelined.

“Warren being able to be there and cheer for Collin and encourage him and support the team, it’s very surreal,” their dad said. “It’s amazing. It’s a blessing.”​