College softball: Tulsa sweeps New Mexico; OSU sweeps Omaha; OU shuts out Sam Houston

Tulsa takes two

Tulsa swept a doubleheader over New Mexico on Friday at the Collins Family Softball Complex, by scores of 7-0 and 3-2. The games are part of the TU-OSU Invitational.

In the opener, Kylie Norwood was 5-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Haley Morgan drove in two runs for the Hurricane. TU (2-3) scored twice in the first inning, once in the second and added four runs in the fifth.

Chenise Delce struck out 10 in six shutout innings to get the win.

In the nightcap, Aubree Seaney was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, and drove in two runs. Samantha Pochop got the win for TU, striking out nine and allowing one run in five innings.

TU will play a doubleheader against Omaha Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Sweep for OSU

Carrie Eberle’s no-hitter was the highlight of a great day for the No. 9 Cowgirls, who claimed identical 8-0 wins over Omaha in Stillwater.

Eberle struck out seven and walked one in the nightcap, the second no-hitter of her career. Chyenne Factor and Hayley Busby homered for OSU (15-1), and Alysen Febrey and Karli Petty had three RBIs each.