 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: Tulsa sweeps New Mexico; OSU sweeps Omaha; OU shuts out Sam Houston

College softball: Tulsa sweeps New Mexico; OSU sweeps Omaha; OU shuts out Sam Houston

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa takes two

Tulsa swept a doubleheader over New Mexico on Friday at the Collins Family Softball Complex, by scores of 7-0 and 3-2. The games are part of the TU-OSU Invitational.

In the opener, Kylie Norwood was 5-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Haley Morgan drove in two runs for the Hurricane. TU (2-3) scored twice in the first inning, once in the second and added four runs in the fifth.

Chenise Delce struck out 10 in six shutout innings to get the win.

In the nightcap, Aubree Seaney was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, and drove in two runs. Samantha Pochop got the win for TU, striking out nine and allowing one run in five innings.

TU will play a doubleheader against Omaha Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Sweep for OSU

Carrie Eberle’s no-hitter was the highlight of a great day for the No. 9 Cowgirls, who claimed identical 8-0 wins over Omaha in Stillwater.

Eberle struck out seven and walked one in the nightcap, the second no-hitter of her career. Chyenne Factor and Hayley Busby homered for OSU (15-1), and Alysen Febrey and Karli Petty had three RBIs each.

In the first game, Kelly Maxwell and Logan Simunek combined on a five-inning shutout. Chelsea Alexander was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.

OSU plays New Mexico in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

OU shuts down Sam Houston

Oklahoma opened play at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman on Friday with a 7-0 win against Sam Houston State at Marita Hynes Field.

Nicole May and Olivia Rains combined on a one-hitter. May tossed five innings of one-hit ball to improve to 5-0 on the season.

OU moved to 13-0. It was the Sooners’ eighth shutout of the season.

Tiare Jennings led OU by going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. No other OU player had more than one hit.

The Sooners continue play in the tournament Saturday against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. and Louisiana-Monroe at 5:30 p.m.

OSU softball Eberle_Carrie.JPG

Eberle

— From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bill Haisten on Mike Holder's complicated but successful run at OSU

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
OSU Sports Extra

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News