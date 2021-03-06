College softball: Tulsa, OSU, OU all win twice

TU sweeps Omaha
Tulsa rallied from a three-run deficit to top Omaha 9-4 in the first game before dominating the second game 11-3 Saturday at the TU/OSU Tournament at Collins Family Softball Complex.
In the first game, Alexis Perry's three-run homer capped a five-run sixth inning for the Hurricane. Imani Edwards finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Chenise Delce picked up the win in relief, tossing 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out seven.
In the second game, Tajiah Ellison went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, and Kyle Norwood went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as TU moved above .500 for the first time this season at 4-3.
Samantha Pochop got the win, tossing six innings and striking out six to improve to 1-1.
TU concludes play in the TU/OSU Tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Cowgirls win a pair
Oklahoma State improved to 17-1 on the season with wins of 7-2 and 4-1 over New Mexico in the TU/OSU Tournament at Stillwater.
In the opener, the No. 9 Cowgirls got a complete-game effort from Logan Simunek (2-1), who allowed two runs and struck out eight. Kiley Naomi was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Jordan Doggett drove in three runs.
Kelly Maxwell (6-0) pitched a complete game for OSU in the second game, striking out five and allowing one unearned run. Hayley Busby and Raquel Dominguez hit back-to-back home runs for the Cowgirls in the fifth inning.
OSU plays host to Tulsa at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sooners stay perfect
Top-ranked Oklahoma picked up two more wins at home Saturday, 5-2 over Missouri and 9-0 over Louisiana-Monroe.
Tiare Jennings was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Sooners (15-0) against Missouri. Kinzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo also went deep for OU, and Giselle Juarez (6-0) struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.
Alo and Hansen also homered against Louisiana-Monroe in the nightcap. Alo, Taylon Snow and Lynnsie Elam each had two RBIs. Shannon Saile (4-0), Macy McAdoo and Brooke Vestal combined on a five-inning one-hitter.
The Sooners play two more Sunday, against Missouri at 12:30 p.m. and Sam Houston at 5:30.
