College softball: Tulsa, OSU, OU all win twice

TU sweeps Omaha

Tulsa rallied from a three-run deficit to top Omaha 9-4 in the first game before dominating the second game 11-3 Saturday at the TU/OSU Tournament at Collins Family Softball Complex.

In the first game, Alexis Perry's three-run homer capped a five-run sixth inning for the Hurricane. Imani Edwards finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Chenise Delce picked up the win in relief, tossing 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out seven.

In the second game, Tajiah Ellison went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, and Kyle Norwood went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as TU moved above .500 for the first time this season at 4-3.

Samantha Pochop got the win, tossing six innings and striking out six to improve to 1-1.

TU concludes play in the TU/OSU Tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Cowgirls win a pair

Oklahoma State improved to 17-1 on the season with wins of 7-2 and 4-1 over New Mexico in the TU/OSU Tournament at Stillwater.