Oklahoma

2023 record: 39-1 (9-0)

Looking back: Top-ranked Oklahoma earned a midweek win at LSU before taking two games at the Miami (Ohio) Invitational. The Sooners defeated Louisville 10-1 in five innings and Miami 13-1 in six innings. OU has won 31 straight games.

Looking ahead: OU has a chance to avenge its only loss this season during a Big 12 trip to Baylor. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bears defeated the Sooners 4-3 during a nonconference game on Feb. 19.

Notable: The Sooners have five players hitting at least .400 after 40 games this season: Jayda Coleman (.477), Tiare Jennings (.436), Haley Lee (426), Kinzie Hansen (.410) and Alyssa Brito (.404). ... Brito has 44 hits this season, with 24 extra-base hits compared to 20 singles. ... Lee (12) Coleman (11) and Jennings (10) lead Oklahoma’s home run count. ... The Sooners’ team ERA is 0.90 which Nicole May leading the way at 0.51.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 39-4 (8-1)

Looking back: The Cowgirls picked up two midweek game victories to open the week, defeating Tulsa 9-1 on Tuesday and UT Arlington 6-0 on Wednesday. In a weekend series against Iowa State, OSU secured its third-straight conference series win with 5-2 and 3-2 victories to open against the Cyclones. In an 11-inning game Sunday, ISU defeated the Cowgirls 3-2 to avoid a sweep.

Looking ahead: OSU hosts Wichita State — a team that beat the Cowgirls two weeks ago — on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before heading to Austin, Texas, for a weekend series against Texas. The Cowgirls will face the Longhorns at 8 p.m. on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Friday and close the series at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Thursday’s game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN2, with the final two games of the series appearing on The Longhorn Network.

Notable: With a win against UT Arlington, OSU set a program record for its best start through the first 40 games of a season …Pitcher Kelly Maxwell was one of 16 athletes named to the 2023 United States Women’s National Team competing in Fingal-Dublin Ireland this summer.

Tulsa

2023 record: 17-23 (3-6)

Looking back: The Hurricane dropped two of three games in a home series against UCF this past weekend. Saturday’s game featured a 5-4 comeback win after trailing by three heading into the seventh, snapping a five-game skid. The two losses were by margins of 8-1 and 13-1.

Looking ahead: TU plays a three-game series at Houston starting Friday, the last against the Cougars before they leave for the Big 12 next season. The Hurricane will return home for a sold-out meeting against Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Notable: Haley Morgan made her return to the lineup Friday after a three-game absence because an injury at South Florida. She delivered two hits and scored the lone run of the game for the Hurricane. She also scored the first run Saturday. ... Kylee Nash was credited with the win Saturday after going a full seven innings. She fanned seven batters and allowed four runs, only one earned, on 10 hits. She also drew an important walk in the seventh inning as a batter.

— From Staff Reports