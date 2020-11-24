College basketball 2020-21: More mature Boone twins are expected to play more important role as sophomores for OSU

When Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton had his first conversation with Kalib and Keylan Boone during their junior year at Memorial High School, the twins hadn’t realized that playing college basketball was a viable option for them.
“It was like I was speaking Japanese to them just talking about going to college and playing basketball,” Boynton said. “They didn’t even understand what I was saying and why they would be able to do that. And as we got to know each other I understood it’s just not something that was pressed on them.”
Three years after their initial conversation with Boynton, the Boone twins are included in OSU’s projected starting lineup for the season opener at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Kalib logged four starts last season and Keylan had one start against Baylor. The twins could open their sophomore season with their first time starting together in a college game.
“It’s really just like second nature when we’re both on the court together,” Keylan said. “I always have a gist of where he’s at. He always has a gist of where I’m at. Every game our chemistry just keeps growing through the roof.”
Although Kalib and Keylan are twins of similar size who were both high school standouts, Boynton said their progress couldn’t have been more different. Keylan was farther along than any freshman on the roster heading into last year’s first scrimmage while Kalib was struggling to the point where Boynton toyed with the idea of redshirting him.
“We fast forward and we get through the season and Keylan is really struggling consistency-wise,” Boynton said. “Kalib struggled with consistency but Keylan struggled with consistency in practice all year and never quite figured it out. In fact, we ended up shutting him down so he could have surgery at the end of the season and Kalib kept getting better.”
Keylan saw more playing time than Kalib to start the year. The Cowboys struggled at shooting and were forced to focus more on their inside game. That allowed Kalib to shine. He averaged over eight points a game in the final nine games after averaging just over three points a game prior.
“At the beginning of the season last year Keylan played more than me,” Kalib said. “And then towards the middle, it was kind of neutral and then towards the end I played more than Keylan obviously because Keylan had hurt his shoulder.”
Keylan is back healthy and has been working hard this offseason. Boynton said he thinks Keylan used Kalib’s end-of-the-year success as motivation. Freshman Donovan Williams said Keylan was the returner who surprised him the most.
“This dude just crashes the offensive boards like nobody I’ve ever seen in my life,” Williams said. “He just makes his presence known whether he’s hitting 3’s or not.”
Boynton has also been impressed with his progress.
“He’s been as impressive as anyone of our returners have been in terms of improvement,” Boynton said. “I’m really proud of the work he’s put in. He’s really bought into the weight room, to spending extra time in the gym, in the film room.”
When Yor Anei transferred to SMU, Kalib knew he would need to be more of a leader and that starts with consistency. He is the only big man on the OSU roster who has played a game in a Cowboys uniform.
“When I found out Yor was transferring I realized I can’t be the Kalib that took games on and off last year,” Kalib said. “I have to just embrace being somebody that’s consistent. That was like my whole focus. I know I’m going to show up every time and I’m going to do what I’m told but am I going to be consistent? Am I going to be the type of person that gives it 100 percent?”
Wednesday will be the first look at the more mature Boone twins. Boynton believes they both have the potential to play professional basketball once their time in Stillwater is over.
“I’m looking forward to seeing them both have bigger roles, much more important roles," Boynton said. "Being much more necessary for our success than they were last year."
