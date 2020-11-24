College basketball 2020-21: More mature Boone twins are expected to play more important role as sophomores for OSU

When Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton had his first conversation with Kalib and Keylan Boone during their junior year at Memorial High School, the twins hadn’t realized that playing college basketball was a viable option for them.

“It was like I was speaking Japanese to them just talking about going to college and playing basketball,” Boynton said. “They didn’t even understand what I was saying and why they would be able to do that. And as we got to know each other I understood it’s just not something that was pressed on them.”

Three years after their initial conversation with Boynton, the Boone twins are included in OSU’s projected starting lineup for the season opener at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Kalib logged four starts last season and Keylan had one start against Baylor. The twins could open their sophomore season with their first time starting together in a college game.

“It’s really just like second nature when we’re both on the court together,” Keylan said. “I always have a gist of where he’s at. He always has a gist of where I’m at. Every game our chemistry just keeps growing through the roof.”