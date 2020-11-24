College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OSU men

Three storylines
Will the Cowboys have a postseason?
Oklahoma State got hit with a postseason ban by the NCAA this summer, and the Cowboys are currently going through the appeals process. OSU has a talented roster that some believe could make noise in the tournament if given the chance. If the appeals process goes long enough, the Cowboys still could have a postseason this year even if they lose the appeal. That would allow top recruit Cade Cunningham to participate in March Madness.
The Cade Cunningham impact
OSU has a talented freshman class headed by a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham. The Cowboys finished last year with an 18-14 record and lost their first eight conference games. Veteran Isaac Likekele will be the leader of the team and will need to help bring the young guys along. But Cunningham is the most talented player on the roster, and head coach Mike Boynton said there will be games where the Cowboys may need him to take over offensively.
How far can this young roster go?
There is no denying that OSU has a talented roster, but the Cowboys have a lot of unproven talent. That may be the reason why the league coaches voted them to finish seventh in the conference. OSU will need to prove it can compete with the league’s top teams. Five Big 12 teams are heading into the year ranked in the top 20, with Baylor ranked No. 2 and Kansas No. 6. So OSU will have plenty of chances to prove it can compete with some of the country’s top teams.
Three players to watch
Cade Cunningham
Cunningham was the top-ranked recruit and one of the most sought after prospects in the country. He is a 6-foot-8, 220-pound guard with great court vision and his size will allow him to bully smaller guards in the post. Cunningham is a generational talent who can make other players around him better.
Isaac Likekele
Likekele is a strong and physical guard who welcomes contact. He and Cunningham will make a big backcourt for opposing teams. The 6-5, 215-pound junior is also OSU's best defender and is expected to be the glue that holds this team together when things get tough.
Kalib Boone
Although Boone is only a sophomore, he is the most experienced big man in the OSU program after Yor Anei transferred to SMU. He had a slow start to his freshman year but had a strong ending and is looking to be more of a leader this season.
Three games to watch
At UT Arlington, 3 p.m. Nov. 25: The season opener will be the first time fans get to see this talented roster on the court and it is a home going for multiple OSU players.
West Virginia: Jan. 4/Jan. 19: Rebounding may be a challenge for this OSU team that doesn’t have great size in the frontcourt. West Virginia led the Big 12 in rebounding last year and this will be a major challenge for OSU’s big men.
Kansas: Jan. 12/Feb. 8 : OSU recruited Kansas freshman Bryce Thompson heavily, but the Booker T. Washington product chose Kansas and will have two regular-season games to go head-to-head with Cunningham.
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
