College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OSU men

Three storylines

Will the Cowboys have a postseason?

Oklahoma State got hit with a postseason ban by the NCAA this summer, and the Cowboys are currently going through the appeals process. OSU has a talented roster that some believe could make noise in the tournament if given the chance. If the appeals process goes long enough, the Cowboys still could have a postseason this year even if they lose the appeal. That would allow top recruit Cade Cunningham to participate in March Madness.

The Cade Cunningham impact

OSU has a talented freshman class headed by a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham. The Cowboys finished last year with an 18-14 record and lost their first eight conference games. Veteran Isaac Likekele will be the leader of the team and will need to help bring the young guys along. But Cunningham is the most talented player on the roster, and head coach Mike Boynton said there will be games where the Cowboys may need him to take over offensively.

How far can this young roster go?