College basketball 2020-21: Baylor over Kansas in preseason Big 12 power rankings

College basketball 2020-21: Baylor over Kansas in preseason Big 12 power rankings

112520-tul-spt-big12bkbranking

Baylor's Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie, Tristan Clark, Devonte Bandoo and Davion Mitchell, from left, celebrate after Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-54 last February. 

 Sue Ogrocki, AP file

How Big 12 Conference basketball stacks up out of the 2020-21 gate...

1 – Baylor: When you are preseason No. 1 in the national coaches poll, you ought to be preseason No. 1 in your own conference. The Bears are loaded.

2 – Kansas: Biggest problem for Bill Self: The loss of Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotston? The looming NCAA infractions decision? Or the pandemic?

3 – Texas Tech: Impact transfers Mac McClung (from Georgetown) and Marcus Santos-Silva (from VCU) will help keep the Red Raiders rolling.

4 – West Virginia: The Mountaineers will make a charge if their guards can complement big men Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver.

5 – Texas: There is a lot of talent on Shaka Smart’s roster, but Smart's issue since arriving in Austin has been turning talent into production.

6 – Oklahoma State: Savor Cade Cunningham’s one season in Stillwater, and the fact he’ll help elevate the players around him.

7 – Oklahoma: Lon Kruger’s search for balance and consistency, ongoing since Buddy Hield & Co. departed five years ago, continues.

8 – Iowa State: The one Cyclone worth watching last year, Tyrese Haliburton, is now Hield’s Sacramento Kings teammate.

9 – TCU: The one Horned Frog worth watching last year, Desmond Bane, is now a Memphis Grizzly.

10 – Kansas State: You know it’s bad when the only noticeable thing you do over the course of a season is help instigate a brawl at Allen Fieldhouse.

