College basketball 2020-21: Baylor over Kansas in preseason Big 12 power rankings

How Big 12 Conference basketball stacks up out of the 2020-21 gate...
1 – Baylor: When you are preseason No. 1 in the national coaches poll, you ought to be preseason No. 1 in your own conference. The Bears are loaded.
2 – Kansas: Biggest problem for Bill Self: The loss of Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotston? The looming NCAA infractions decision? Or the pandemic?
3 – Texas Tech: Impact transfers Mac McClung (from Georgetown) and Marcus Santos-Silva (from VCU) will help keep the Red Raiders rolling.
4 – West Virginia: The Mountaineers will make a charge if their guards can complement big men Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver.
5 – Texas: There is a lot of talent on Shaka Smart’s roster, but Smart's issue since arriving in Austin has been turning talent into production.
6 – Oklahoma State: Savor Cade Cunningham’s one season in Stillwater, and the fact he’ll help elevate the players around him.
7 – Oklahoma: Lon Kruger’s search for balance and consistency, ongoing since Buddy Hield & Co. departed five years ago, continues.
8 – Iowa State: The one Cyclone worth watching last year, Tyrese Haliburton, is now Hield’s Sacramento Kings teammate.
9 – TCU: The one Horned Frog worth watching last year, Desmond Bane, is now a Memphis Grizzly.
10 – Kansas State: You know it’s bad when the only noticeable thing you do over the course of a season is help instigate a brawl at Allen Fieldhouse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!