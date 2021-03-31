College baseball update: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma host Big 12 weekend series

Oklahoma
Record: 13-11, 1-2 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners welcome TCU to town for a Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) series. Oral Roberts will play at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games at Texas as well as a Tuesday night nonconference game at Oklahoma State.
Notable: Tyler Hardman (.463) continues to swing a hot bat for the Sooners. He also leads the team with 21 walks and has an on-base percentage of .559. … Jimmy Crooks and Conor McKenna lead the team with five home runs each. … McKenna also has a team-best 25 RBIs.
Oklahoma State
Record: 16-6-1, 4-2 Big 12
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will welcome West Virginia to O’Brate Stadium on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).
Looking back: The Cowboys swept a Big 12 series against visiting Kansas State and also defeated Oklahoma in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.
Notable: Josh Holliday has now won 300 career games in nine seasons. He’s also 24-7 all time against OU following Tuesday’s victory. … Christian Encarnacion-Strand (.330), Jake Thompson (.328) and Noah Sifrit (.300) are pacing the Cowboys’ offensive attack. … Encarnacion-Strand leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (21).
Oral Roberts
Record: 9-14, 2-2 Summit League
Looking ahead: ORU travels to Western Illinois for a four-game set on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles will visit Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: Oral Roberts split a four-game series with North Dakota State.
Notable: Ryan Cash is hitting .302 to lead the offense. … Caleb Denny has four of the team’s 12 home runs. … Evan Kowalski is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA. … Isaac Coffey has struck out 39 compared to only eight walks.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World