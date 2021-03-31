College baseball update: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma host Big 12 weekend series

Oklahoma

Record: 13-11, 1-2 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners welcome TCU to town for a Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) series. Oral Roberts will play at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games at Texas as well as a Tuesday night nonconference game at Oklahoma State.

Notable: Tyler Hardman (.463) continues to swing a hot bat for the Sooners. He also leads the team with 21 walks and has an on-base percentage of .559. … Jimmy Crooks and Conor McKenna lead the team with five home runs each. … McKenna also has a team-best 25 RBIs.

Oklahoma State

Record: 16-6-1, 4-2 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will welcome West Virginia to O’Brate Stadium on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

Looking back: The Cowboys swept a Big 12 series against visiting Kansas State and also defeated Oklahoma in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.