 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College baseball update: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma host Big 12 weekend series
0 comments
College baseball update

College baseball update: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma host Big 12 weekend series

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma

Record: 13-11, 1-2 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners welcome TCU to town for a Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) series. Oral Roberts will play at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games at Texas as well as a Tuesday night nonconference game at Oklahoma State.

Notable: Tyler Hardman (.463) continues to swing a hot bat for the Sooners. He also leads the team with 21 walks and has an on-base percentage of .559. … Jimmy Crooks and Conor McKenna lead the team with five home runs each. … McKenna also has a team-best 25 RBIs.

Oklahoma State

Record: 16-6-1, 4-2 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will welcome West Virginia to O’Brate Stadium on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

Looking back: The Cowboys swept a Big 12 series against visiting Kansas State and also defeated Oklahoma in a nonconference game on Tuesday night.

Notable: Josh Holliday has now won 300 career games in nine seasons. He’s also 24-7 all time against OU following Tuesday’s victory. … Christian Encarnacion-Strand (.330), Jake Thompson (.328) and Noah Sifrit (.300) are pacing the Cowboys’ offensive attack. … Encarnacion-Strand leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (21).

Oral Roberts

Record: 9-14, 2-2 Summit League

Looking ahead: ORU travels to Western Illinois for a four-game set on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles will visit Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: Oral Roberts split a four-game series with North Dakota State.

Notable: Ryan Cash is hitting .302 to lead the offense. … Caleb Denny has four of the team’s 12 home runs. … Evan Kowalski is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA. … Isaac Coffey has struck out 39 compared to only eight walks.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Encarnacion-Strand_Christian.jpg

Encarnacion-Strand

 GEORGE BULARD

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News