Coleman gets late insurance goal, OSU downs UTSA 2-0 in season opener

STILLWATER — For the first 77 minutes Thursday night, Oklahoma State’s Gabriella Coleman was everywhere, covering every inch of the turf field at Neal Patterson Stadium.
The Cowgirls’ senior forward pressed UT-San Antonio defenders, dribbled through the Roadrunners’ midfield with ease and posed a threat any time she took hold of the ball in the attacking half.
Then, with just over 13 minutes remaining, Coleman struck. When a cross pinballed around the 6-yard box — off a collection of OSU and UTSA legs — and fell to her feet, Coleman fired the ball home, capping the performance with a deserved first goal of the season and securing OSU a 2-0 victory in the season opener.
“It wasn’t the best game I played,” Coleman said. “But it feels good to get the kinks and rust out and knowing I’m going to be better in the next game against Pitt (on Sunday).”
Coleman’s goal doubled the OSU (1-0) lead provided by Ally Jackson’s 29th minute headed goal and buried the Roadrunners (0-1), sending the Cowgirls to a victory in front of 734 fans.
OSU outshot the Roadrunners 11-9 on the night, but the second goal came against the run of play in the second half, when trailing UTSA peppered the Cowgirls and freshman goalie Evie Vitali with chances to no avail. Vitali finished with four saves in her OSU debut..
"Really proud of Evie, especially in an environment like that," head coach Colin Carmichael said. "Big crowd, first collegiate game. The kid was great.”
OSU was without a pair of veteran fixtures in Game No. 1.
Senior defender Charmé Morgan was absent, serving a carry-over suspension for a red card earned in last season’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M. Also missing was OSU’s reigning point-leader Olyvia Dowell. Carmichael announced postgame that the junior attacker is in the program’s COVID-19 protocol and will be sidelined for at least the next seven days.
Their absences offered opportunities to Vitali’s fellow freshmen in attackers Logan Heausler, Samiah Phiri and Anna Hurley who also contributed in their OSU debuts.
“All four of those news kids that came in I thought did a really nice job to help us win,” Carmichael said.
Coleman brought the contest’s first chance in the 12th minute, breaking in from the left and firing a low shot past UTSA goalkeeper Jil Schnieder but wide over the right post. Coleman nearly scored again 30 seconds later before she was foiled by the UTSA defense.
Jackson’s header broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Anticipating a swinging corner kick off the foot of senior Kim Rodriguez, Jackson rose above a pair of UTSA defenders and redirected the cross beyond Schneider’s reach. The goal marked the second of Jackson’s career and her first since 2019.
Coleman nearly doubled the lead from Hannah Webb’s cross three minutes later, but it was UTSA that provided the attacking threat in the closing minutes of the half, forcing a pair of saves from Vitali.
Those late saves nixxed Carmichael’s original plan of replacing Vitali with sophomore Amber Lockwood at the half, solidifying the freshman’s place between the pipes for all 90 minutes Thursday and likely beyond.
“At that point Evie deserved to get the second half, and that’s what we went with,” Carmichael said. “We’ll talk to the keepers tomorrow and say that Evie has earned the right to start Sunday.”
The Roadrunners pressed high up the field after the break, forcing OSU errors and creating UTSA chances.
Sasjah Dade fired a header wide of the left post in the 53rd minute, and Sarina Russ threatened 10 minutes later with a shot that sailed over the crossbar. And the Roadrunners’ closest scoring opportunity came in the 70th minute when Halee Griffin forced a save from Vitali and then slammed a rebound chance that OSU sophomore Kionna Simons cleared off the goal line.
When opportunity came in the 77th minute, Coleman slotted home and delivered the valuable insurance goal.