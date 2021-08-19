Coleman gets late insurance goal, OSU downs UTSA 2-0 in season opener

"Really proud of Evie, especially in an environment like that," head coach Colin Carmichael said. "Big crowd, first collegiate game. The kid was great.”

OSU was without a pair of veteran fixtures in Game No. 1.

Senior defender Charmé Morgan was absent, serving a carry-over suspension for a red card earned in last season’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M. Also missing was OSU’s reigning point-leader Olyvia Dowell. Carmichael announced postgame that the junior attacker is in the program’s COVID-19 protocol and will be sidelined for at least the next seven days.

Their absences offered opportunities to Vitali’s fellow freshmen in attackers Logan Heausler, Samiah Phiri and Anna Hurley who also contributed in their OSU debuts.

“All four of those news kids that came in I thought did a really nice job to help us win,” Carmichael said.

Coleman brought the contest’s first chance in the 12th minute, breaking in from the left and firing a low shot past UTSA goalkeeper Jil Schnieder but wide over the right post. Coleman nearly scored again 30 seconds later before she was foiled by the UTSA defense.