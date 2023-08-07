Oklahoma ranked No. 19 and Oklahoma State went unranked in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, released Monday.

After a 6-7 season in coach Brent Venables’ first year, the Sooners earned their lowest ranking in the preseason coaches poll since 2015 but extended their streak of being ranked in the poll every year since 2000.

OU has been ranked in the top 20 each of those years. The Sooners will open their season hosting Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2.

After finishing the season 7-6 and losing a handful of starters in the transfer portal, the Cowboys start their season unranked. OSU was one of 34 schools to receive votes in the poll, pulling in 12.

It slots the Cowboys behind Mississippi State (13 votes) and ahead of Missouri (11).

It’s the first time the Cowboys haven’t appeared in the preseason coaches top 25 poll since 2019. OSU will open hosting Central Arkansas 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

Five Big 12 teams were ranked in the poll. Texas leads all at No. 12, followed by TCU (16th), Kansas State (17th), OU (19th) and Texas Tech (24th).

Baylor, OSU, Houston, BYU and Kansas at least received one vote in the poll.

Preseason coaches poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21.Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M