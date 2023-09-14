STILLWATER — It took six pass attempts.

Against Mississippi State to open the 2013 season, Mike Gundy removed quarterback Clint Chelf from the game after only six passes. In his place, J.W. Walsh would finish the game, defeating the Bulldogs.

Leading up to the game, Gundy didn’t name either the starter. He didn’t consider either the backup. But Walsh would start the next five games before being replaced by Chelf against TCU. OSU would win 10 games that season.

Almost a decade later, the Cowboys (2-0) are undergoing another quarterback competition. Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy evenly split reps across OSU’s first two games, a trend expected to continue with South Alabama traveling to Stillwater for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday to close the nonconference slate of the schedule.

Quarterback battles are a constant fight of second-guessing and building confidence. Chelf would know. Not only did he partake in one with Walsh, but the season before, the former OSU quarterback from Enid went against Walsh and Wes Lunt for the starting spot.

Comfort gets thrown out. The mental battle with yourself, at the most “mentally taxing” position in sports, Chelf said, is the hardest part.

“I’m a 20-year-old kid and I’ve worked 15 years of my life for this moment,” Chelf told the Tulsa World, reflecting on his time with the program. “The opportunity to start at a Division I school. You’re constantly wondering where you’re at and if what you did is good enough for that day to put you ahead or if what you’ve been thinking about trying to work on is even something that matters.”

After spending two seasons backing up Brandon Weeden, Chelf, a junior, entered 2012 as the incumbent. But in the spring, OSU announced Lunt, then a true freshman, as the starter. Chelf would appear in eight games, leading the trio of Lunt/Chelf/Walsh with 1,588 passing yards. Lunt and Walsh would suffer injuries during the season.

The mental burden is heavy. In practice, players have a limited number of reps, making watching just as important as playing. “There’s no time to stand on the sideline and take a break,” Chelf said.

From a physical standpoint, practice doesn’t become harder. But mentally, there’s constant second-guessing. In 2012, Chelf was the older guy. He was the incumbent. He needed to stave off the others.

But he hadn’t played meaningful snaps yet.

“In my mind I always thought I could play, but nobody, you never know if you can actually play at the level you’re at until you get the opportunity,” he said.

Before 2012, Chelf appeared in 10 games, attempting 34 passes for 520 yards in mostly, as he says “garbage time” moments. Seen as the older guy, but lacking in-game experience, only added to the burden.

Another tough aspect: Searching for an edge in a competition against teammates. Lockers are next to one another. Schedules are similar. Meetings during the week are attended by all quarterbacks. Bonds are built.

“You don’t want necessarily want them to mess up, because they’re a buddy of yours, but at the same time it’s like, is that an edge for me?” Chelf said. “It’s a weird dynamic, and I think ultimately the person that can kind of put those feelings away for whatever it is that they practice or film study they can kind of move past and see past those is the guy that usually has an edge.”

By 2013, OSU’s quarterback competition whittled down to two. Lunt transferred to Illinois that offseason. Chelf took the first snaps, attempting those six passes before Walsh replaced him.

“I don’t remember ever losing sleep over it,” Chelf said. “There was a little bit of nerves, but you’re so comfortable with the guys, I was so comfortable in the system.”

A decade ago, comfortability within a program was afforded to upperclassmen. But with OSU’s current competition, Rangel and Gunnar Gundy likely receive the edge there. Bowman, a sixth-year transfer, has been in the program since January.

Someone like Bowman, a veteran with experience at Texas Tech and Michigan, could have an advantage when it comes to nerves.

“I remember my first practice, my head was spinning,” he said. “I could see nerves coming into play maybe for Garret or Gunnar, a little bit maybe as the younger guys.”

Ten years later, the current trio is receiving an advantage the three from a decade didn’t. Competing out on the field.

"Obviously, the games changed with the portal,” Chelf said. “You have to play politics a little bit, I’m not necessarily sure I would have enjoyed that part, but getting to actually prove it on the field would have been something I would have liked the opportunity to do.”

Reflecting on that season himself, Mike Gundy said the 2012 offense would do the same thing the 2023 group is doing had it happened during the current state of college football.

“If you take the injury out of what happened back then, and put that forward now, the circumstances around college football, we would be playing both of them,” he said last week.

If the Cowboys do eventually cut down to a primary starter this season, Chelf said the increase in playing time wouldn’t be difficult for the quarterback — whoever it is — to adjust to.

“When you’re the guy, you get all that work done throughout the week,” he said. “When you’re splitting reps and you’re only getting limited reps on what you’re going to be playing against, I feel like that would make it more difficult. Playing the full game would honestly make it more easy.”

A decade later, Chelf doesn’t spend much time in retrospect looking back on the competitions. The memories seep back into his stream of thoughts occasionally, though. What could he have done differently? He compares it to ongoing battle, too.

“Maybe this is just me, getting older, having kids of my own,” Chelf said. He’s expecting his second child in less than a month. “I think about what else I could have done to win those battles. I certainly could’ve spent more time up at the facilities watching film. I could’ve thrown outside of practice a lot more.

“I think about those things a little bit. But I try to think about the good times. That’s pretty common for a lot of guys.”