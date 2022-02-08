Clements takes on new role as OSU maintains experienced coaching base under Mason

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy made clear last month that he wasn’t necessarily looking for a position coach in his next defensive coordinator before he hired Derek Mason.
“That person has to be able to control that room,” Gundy said on Jan. 2. “Has to be highly intelligent. And has to be very savvy and quick-thinking on game day, in my opinion.”
The first bits of movement on the OSU coaching staff since Mason’s Jan. 26 hiring only reinforced that notion with Joe Bob Clements shifting to coach linebackers under OSU’s new play caller. First reported last week by PokesReport.com, the move marks a key organizational change among the Cowboys’ defensive assistants.
Clements spent his past nine seasons coaching the Cowboys’ defensive line after arriving from Kansas State in 2013. Greg Richmond, the former OSU defensive lineman who has coached alongside Clements since 2018, will operate as the Cowboys’ sole defensive line coach in the new set-up.
Ninth-year cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie and seventh-year safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt remain in their roles in the secondary.
Clements’ move fills the void left by Jim Knowles' departure and leaves Mason untethered by a position group as he takes over a unit that finished fifth in total defense in 2021.
Knowles’ December exit to Ohio State left the Cowboys without a designated linebackers coach. Mason, who has previously coached defensive backs, did not represent a natural fit to replace him in charge of the OSU linebackers. Clements' shift maintains continuity on a well-seasoned staff under Mason as the 52-year old coordinator settles into the Big 12.
The move also allows Mason — who took a $400,000 pay cut from his last job at Auburn to come to Stillwater — to oversee OSU’s defense on the whole, much like his predecessor.
While Knowles held the tag of linebackers coach, much of the day-to-day work was left to graduate assistants Shane Eachus and Koy McFarland over his four seasons. Eachus left for Houston Baptist in 2021; McFarland followed Knowles to Ohio State.
Like Knowles, Mason will get to focus on running his defense free from the dual responsibility of coaching a specific position group.
Clements’ switch to coach linebackers comes as he enters his 10th season with the program. OSU players were impressed by Clements' ability to coach across the defense during the Cowboys' Fiesta Bowl preparation with Knowles in December, flashing versatility that will suit him well in adjusting to the new role.
"(Clements) didn’t sit around here or at Oklahoma State and just become tunnel vision at the position he played or coached," former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder told the Tulsa World of his former assistant in December. "He paid attention to everything.
"So he’s very knowledgeable about everything, and I think his personality lends it self to any position and certainly to the overall leadership.”
Clements' move also comes after he was considered among the leading internal candidates to become OSU's next defensive coordinator.
Multiple players referred to him as the de-facto play caller in the lead-up to the New Year's Day bowl meeting with Notre Dame. Gundy ultimately opted for Clements to share play-calling duties with Duffie and Hammerschmidt in the 37-35 win.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have aspirations in this profession," Clements said when asked about the coordinator opening before the Fiesta Bowl. "But at the same time, I value patience. If something’s right, then it’ll happen. If it’s not right, then it won’t happen."
Instead, Clements marks a decade in Stillwater coaching a new position group in 2022 as the Cowboys maintain a familiar base of assistants under new leadership on defense.