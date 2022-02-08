Clements takes on new role as OSU maintains experienced coaching base under Mason

Knowles’ December exit to Ohio State left the Cowboys without a designated linebackers coach. Mason, who has previously coached defensive backs, did not represent a natural fit to replace him in charge of the OSU linebackers. Clements' shift maintains continuity on a well-seasoned staff under Mason as the 52-year old coordinator settles into the Big 12.

The move also allows Mason — who took a $400,000 pay cut from his last job at Auburn to come to Stillwater — to oversee OSU’s defense on the whole, much like his predecessor.

While Knowles held the tag of linebackers coach, much of the day-to-day work was left to graduate assistants Shane Eachus and Koy McFarland over his four seasons. Eachus left for Houston Baptist in 2021; McFarland followed Knowles to Ohio State.

Like Knowles, Mason will get to focus on running his defense free from the dual responsibility of coaching a specific position group.

Clements’ switch to coach linebackers comes as he enters his 10th season with the program. OSU players were impressed by Clements' ability to coach across the defense during the Cowboys' Fiesta Bowl preparation with Knowles in December, flashing versatility that will suit him well in adjusting to the new role.