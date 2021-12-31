Clements, Duffie and Hammerschmidt: Three assistants to run OSU defense in the Fiesta Bowl

On Monday, he suggested that multiple play callers was an option in his consideration for the meeting with Notre Dame. Tuesday’s media day, which saw Clements represent OSU’s defensive assistants and players refer to the Cowboys' line coach as the play caller, offered indications that the ninth-year assistant was set for the role.

Gundy said Friday that he’s spent the last month evaluating his assistants since Knowles’ exit and confirmed that OSU would indeed roll with play calling by committee on Saturday, featuring a trio of assistants in Clements, Duffie and Hammerschmidt with 25 years on his staff between them.

“Most of the guys on my staff have been with me (for) a number of years,” Gundy said. “So for that reason, they have a pretty good idea of what's going on. Obviously, we rely on our coordinators, just like everybody else in the country, but in most cases you're going to have coaches in each room that are capable of calling offense (and) defense, could be special teams based on being in there for a number of years.”

Gundy was asked about the dynamics in operating with three play callers. According to Gundy, decision-making between the assistant triumvirate will vary by down and situation.