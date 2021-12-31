Clements, Duffie and Hammerschmidt: Three assistants to run OSU defense in the Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — In the closing stages of Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl preparations, Mike Gundy couldn’t settle on one, singular defensive play caller for the Cowboys’ New Year’s Day battle with Notre Dame. So instead, the 17th-year head coach will have three assistants running OSU’s defense against the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish.
Gundy announced that defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements and secondary assistants Tim Duffie (cornerbacks) and Dan Hammerschmidt (safeties) will each have a role calling plays in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl during a joint press conference with Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Friday morning.
“We'll have a couple of guys calling plays for us,” Gundy said. “We'll do it on first and 10. And then third downs passing situations. After watching it for the last three weeks, we've had a number of guys in the room that I was comfortable with."
“Those guys will be able to mix up the play calling and based on the situation.”
The question of which OSU assistant would call plays for the ninth-ranked Cowboys in the New Year’s Six bowl game have swirled since defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left the program for the same role at Ohio State on Dec. 7. Gundy remained mum on the subject during OSU’s bowl preparation in December all the way through Friday’s morning’s Zoom call.
On Monday, he suggested that multiple play callers was an option in his consideration for the meeting with Notre Dame. Tuesday’s media day, which saw Clements represent OSU’s defensive assistants and players refer to the Cowboys' line coach as the play caller, offered indications that the ninth-year assistant was set for the role.
Gundy said Friday that he’s spent the last month evaluating his assistants since Knowles’ exit and confirmed that OSU would indeed roll with play calling by committee on Saturday, featuring a trio of assistants in Clements, Duffie and Hammerschmidt with 25 years on his staff between them.
“Most of the guys on my staff have been with me (for) a number of years,” Gundy said. “So for that reason, they have a pretty good idea of what's going on. Obviously, we rely on our coordinators, just like everybody else in the country, but in most cases you're going to have coaches in each room that are capable of calling offense (and) defense, could be special teams based on being in there for a number of years.”
Gundy was asked about the dynamics in operating with three play callers. According to Gundy, decision-making between the assistant triumvirate will vary by down and situation.
"So you have first and 10 second normal base plays in a game and then you have third and five plus would be more of a passing situation traditional,” he said. “And the defensive coaches have done what everybody else in the country does. They have breakdowns and numbers based on that and that gives them an opportunity to make play calls based on the situation that we think we're in defensively compared to what Notre Dame has done offensively.”
Following Knowles’ departure, Gundy said he would consider promoting from his own staff to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy permanently. Earlier this week, he shied from the suggestion that Saturday’s game will be an audition for whichever assistant took on the play calling role.
The call to ride with three assistants offers little indication of front runner for the future from within. But in OSU's fifth New Year's Six bowl since 2005, Gundy will hand three of his most experienced assistants a shot to run the Cowboys’ defense.
“That's the fun part of it,” he said. “You know, some guys don't ever get a chance to be a coordinator. Now that they're coordinators, you get a chance to call some plays in the game. So it's a pretty cool situation.”