Cisse powers Cowboys in 88-45 opening night win over UT-Arlington

Sophomore Bryce Thompson contributed 14 of those bench points — 10 in the second half — in his first game as a Cowboy, while forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (13 points) and Keylan Boone (10) each joined him in double figures off the bench.

Up 45 points with 1:24 remaining, the home crowd chanted for Carson Sager, and Boynton obliged, subbing in Sager and fellow walk-on Weston Church. The duo who were prevented from dressing last season due to COVID-19 protocols combined for four points and two rebounds in the closing 90 seconds.

“Whatever happens between him and me, we're together,” Sager said of Church. “It was cool just because Wes and I grew really a lot last year being in the same scenario, being two walk-ons during COVID I mean, love that dude. So it was awesome.”

OSU’s lead grew in the early minutes with help from the first of Anderson’s three first half 3-pointers and a steal and slam by Walker (seven points, four rebounds).

The Cowboys led 11-3 when Boone came off the bench and energized the Cowboys with three offensive rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers in his first two minutes and 38 seconds on the floor, the second trey extending OSU’s lead to 17-3 on a feed from Anderson, who had three first half assists.