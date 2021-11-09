Cisse powers Cowboys in 88-45 opening night win over UT-Arlington

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton wanted to get Moussa Cisse involved in the second half Tuesday night.
So, on the Cowboys’ first possession after halftime of OSU’s 88-45 win over UT-Arlington, Rondel Walker set a screen and Isaac Likekele floated a pass for the 6-foot-10 sophomore to slam home. The alley-oop jam marked the start of an 11-point second half, which Cisse delivered in an impressive Cowboys debut as OSU cruised to 43-point opening-night victory.
"I thought he played like 30 minutes until (I saw) the box score,” Boynton said. “His impact on the game was sensational on both ends of the court, really. But to look and see that he did that in 17 minutes is even more impressive. He keeps getting better.”
Cisse, a Memphis transfer, scored nine points in the first three minutes and 21 seconds after halftime Tuesday, and finished with a team-high 17 to go with nine rebounds and a pair of blocks to open his and the Cowboys’ account in 2021-22.
OSU (1-0) shot 47.1% from the field and turned the Mavericks’ 22 turnovers into 34 points in its 31st opening night win in 33 seasons.
Junior Avery Anderson scored all 13 of his points in the first half while the Cowboys raced to their biggest halftime lead since 2016, and OSU got 29 of its 45 bench points in the second half to see out the win.
Sophomore Bryce Thompson contributed 14 of those bench points — 10 in the second half — in his first game as a Cowboy, while forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (13 points) and Keylan Boone (10) each joined him in double figures off the bench.
Up 45 points with 1:24 remaining, the home crowd chanted for Carson Sager, and Boynton obliged, subbing in Sager and fellow walk-on Weston Church. The duo who were prevented from dressing last season due to COVID-19 protocols combined for four points and two rebounds in the closing 90 seconds.
“Whatever happens between him and me, we're together,” Sager said of Church. “It was cool just because Wes and I grew really a lot last year being in the same scenario, being two walk-ons during COVID I mean, love that dude. So it was awesome.”
OSU’s lead grew in the early minutes with help from the first of Anderson’s three first half 3-pointers and a steal and slam by Walker (seven points, four rebounds).
The Cowboys led 11-3 when Boone came off the bench and energized the Cowboys with three offensive rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers in his first two minutes and 38 seconds on the floor, the second trey extending OSU’s lead to 17-3 on a feed from Anderson, who had three first half assists.
Boone added eight rebounds and three assists on his double-digit scoring night.
“We always talk about the game rewarding great effort and I think (he) was a great example of it tonight.”
OSU's first half lead ballooned as large as 31 points while UT-Arlington shot 22.2% from the field, and the Cowboys' went into the break with a 43-14 advantage, their biggest since a Nov. 16, 2016 win over New Orleans.
Cisse scored OSU's first seven points of the second half, a period in which the Cowboys led by as many as 47. Cisse also showed off his defensive steel Tuesday, leading the Cowboys in rebounds and blocks in a powerful debut.
"What was working for me was my patience," Cisse said. "I know my teammates, they got me. They always got me...my teammates were there getting the job done in the first half. They had their moment. And then I let the game come to me."
OSU returns to the court at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7 p.m. Friday to host Oakland.