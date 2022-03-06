Cisse named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year; OSU's Anderson, OU's Noland earn conference honors

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse became the Cowboys’ second-ever Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Sunday night.

The league’s coaches voted the sophomore 7-footer as one of three top defenders alongside Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien in the first three-way tie for the award in conference history.

Cisse, the sophomore transfer who led the Big 12 with 54 blocked shots in his debut season at OSU, joins Marcus Dove as the only Cowboys to earn defensive player of the year honors; Dove won the award back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

Avery Anderson, OSU’s third-year guard, earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Third team as part of the conference’s postseason honors released one day after the conference regular season concluded Saturday. The Big 12 Tournament begins Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Oklahoma newcomer C.J. Noland landed on the conference’s All-Freshman team. The seventh-seeded Sooners face second-seeded Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday. OSU is not eligible for the 2022 postseason, among the sanctions upheld against the program by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Nov. 2.

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji was crowned the Big 12 Player of the Year. Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington is the league’s top newcomer and Baylor’s Scott Drew took Coach of the Year honors for a third consecutive year. Cyclones first-year guard Tyrese Hunter was named the Big 12’s top freshman with Kansas State’s Nijel Pack voted as the Most Improved Player.

Cisse emerged as one of the conference’s most feared shot blockers in his first season with the Cowboys following his summertime transfer from Memphis. Next closest to Cisse’s count of 54 block this season was teammate Kalib Boone at 33. The second-year big man tied for sixth in rebounding across the conference with 6.5 boards per game.

Cisse says he has not yet made a decision on returning for a junior season next year or heading to pros. He tested the NBA waters ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft last spring after he was named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

"I had a very good season," Cisse said before Saturday's season-finale win over Texas Tech. "I might come back. I might not. I don't know. If I am coming back to school, ain't no doubt I'm coming back out here."

Anderson’s 12.1 points per game paced OSU and added 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game on his way to third team honors at the end of his junior season.

Noland recorded 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in his first season in Norman. Sooners Umoja Gibson, Jordan Goldwire, Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless were included as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

