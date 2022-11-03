Cisse, Cowboys dominate Ouachita Baptist 85-51 in exhibition

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse took advantage of obvious mismatches in the Cowboys’ lone exhibition Thursday night.

Handling Division II Ouachita Baptist 85-51 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Cisse totaled 15 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

“I thought Moussa was just absolutely dominant,” coach Mike Boynton said. “That’s the way I would have hoped he would have been able to be.”

The exhibition was an important opportunity for Kalib Boone to get accustomed to playing at the four spot alongside Cisse before the season starts Monday against UT-Arlington. Boone settled in early and produced 10 points, with four of his five makes coming on dunks.

“I thought they handled it well,” Boynton said. “One of the keys for them is continuing to figure out how to stay out of each other’s way while also complementing each other. It isn’t always as easy as it sounds, but I thought they did that effectively today.”

OSU’s veterans led the way, with returning players Bryce Thompson, Woody Newton and Avery Anderson III also scoring in double figures. Transfers John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry each scored four points.

Up next: The season opener is 8 p.m. Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena against UT-Arlington, a Sun Belt team that went 11-18 last year. The Mavericks have 10 newcomers including Texas A&M transfer Aaron Cash.

Storylines

Less-than-stellar shooting night: After shooting slightly below 30% on 3-pointers last year, the Cowboys are looking to improve that number when the season gets underway. In the exhibition, they were 6-of-20 on 3s – exactly 30%.

“This is the first game,” Asberry said. “Everybody’s got some nerves. … It’s just about getting game reps in and once that continues to happen, the percentages are going to go up.”

Two of the 3-pointers came from Thompson in the opening minutes, and Newton also had a pair in the first half. The other makes were by Anderson and Chris Harris Jr.

“I thought we got really good shots,” Boynton said. “I thought we got good shots from the right people.”

The free-throw shooting was not pretty, with OSU missing 10 of 19 attempts and failing to get to the line particularly during the opening half.

“I thought our focus at the free-throw line was lacking,” Boynton said.

Newton performs well off the bench: Late in the first half, Newton awkwardly heaved a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and appeared to be scolded by Boynton after the miss.

“He called the play — he just didn’t like how I (shot it),” Newton said.

Newton played less than eight minutes a game last year as a transfer from Syracuse and averaged 2.1 points. More established as a junior, he has the potential to be an X-factor because of his 6-foot-9 frame and unique skillset.

“It’s never been about ability; Woody’s just got to immerse himself in and allow the results to take care of themselves,” Boynton said. “He’s got tremendous ability. If you’re talking about something that could be a difference in our team being a multi-weekend team in March, he could very well be it.”

Defense important for Asberry: While he was 0-for-4 on 3-pointers, Asberry showed his value elsewhere, especially shining on defense in his debut.

“I came from a defensive school (Texas State),” he said. “That’s always been something I can do. That’s been my strong point.”

Asberry, who led Texas State with 13.6 points last season, was anxious about playing his first game at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“There’s always a little bit of nerves,” he said. “After the nerves went by, I kind of got a little more comfortable.”

By the numbers

708: Chris Harris Jr. played a game in an OSU uniform for the first time since Nov. 25, 2020, a span of 708 days.

54: The Cowboys scored 54 points in the paint, more points than Ouachita Baptist had anywhere on the court.

18: OSU had 18 turnovers, but its opponent managed only 10 points from them.