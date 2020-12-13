Chuba Hubbard posts statement about his decision to prepare for the NFL Draft

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard made his decision to prepare for the NFL Draft official when he posted a statement on Twitter Sunday.

Head coach Mike Gundy announced Hubbard’s decision during the pregame radio show ahead of the game at Baylor on Saturday.

“As I rebound from this injury, I have decided to begin my preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Hubbard said in his statement. “Thank you Oklahoma State for helping turn my childhood dream into a reality. The journey continues!”

Hubbard has been battling an ankle injury for much of the season. He missed the last three games and only had 14 carries for the entire month of November.

Hubbard decided to return to Stillwater after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards. Receiver Tylan Wallace had also announced his return and nearly the entire defense was coming back.

The Cowboys had Big 12 Championship and national championship aspirations but injuries derailed thier goals. OSU ended the regular season with a 7-3 record.