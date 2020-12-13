 Skip to main content
Chuba Hubbard post statement about his decision to prepare for the NFL Draft

Chuba Hubbard post statement about his decision to prepare for the NFL Draft

Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard blows a kiss to the Oklahoma State fans after their 34-27 win over Iowa State after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard made his decision to prepare for the NFL Draft official when he posted a statement on Twitter Sunday.

Head coach Mike Gundy announced Hubbard’s decision during the pregame radio show ahead of the game at Baylor on Saturday.

“As I rebound from this injury, I have decided to begin my preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Hubbard said in his statement. “Thank you Oklahoma State for helping turn my childhood dream into a reality. The journey continues!”

Hubbard has been battling an ankle injury for much of the season. He missed the last three games and only had 14 carries for the entire month of November.

Hubbard decided to return to Stillwater after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards. Receiver Tylan Wallace had also announced his return and nearly the entire defense was coming back.

The Cowboys had Big 12 Championship and national championship aspirations but injuries derailed thier goals. OSU ended the regular season with a 7-3 record.

“This time last year, I decided to return to Oklahoma State for my senior season,” Hubbard’s post said. “I did so to further develop as a player, continue to mature as a man and to play another season in a program I care so much about.”

Hubbard finished the year with 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries in seven games. He leaves Oklahoma State with 3,459 career rushing yards and 33 touchdowns with an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

