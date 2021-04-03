Chuba Hubbard partners with Tulsa Day Center to provide essential items to the homeless

Former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is fully focused on preparing for the NFL draft, but that isn't stopping him from being fully invested in giving back to the community.

Hubbard started a nonprofit a few years ago named Your Life Your Choice. The nonprofit is geared toward young kids and families living in poverty, with the main goal of giving back to the community.

Helping out the Tulsa community is how he spent his Saturday afternoon.

Hubbard partnered with The Tulsa Day Center to fill backpacks with essential items and hand them out to the homeless.

“I’m just trying to give back in any way possible,” Hubbard said. “Ever since I was a young age I wanted to give back to the community and kind of make the world a better place any way possible. The fact that I can do that even if it’s a little piece, that’s big for me.”

Hubbard, who grew up in Sherwood Park in Alberta, Canada, remembers the struggles he and his family dealt with growing up. There were people in his life who have helped put him in position to become a few steps away from making a living playing football in the NFL. Hubbard wants to do his part in passing whatever blessings he can to other people.