Chuba Hubbard partners with Tulsa Day Center to provide essential items to the homeless

Former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is fully focused on preparing for the NFL draft, but that isn't stopping him from being fully invested in giving back to the community.
Hubbard started a nonprofit a few years ago named Your Life Your Choice. The nonprofit is geared toward young kids and families living in poverty, with the main goal of giving back to the community.
Helping out the Tulsa community is how he spent his Saturday afternoon.
Hubbard partnered with The Tulsa Day Center to fill backpacks with essential items and hand them out to the homeless.
“I’m just trying to give back in any way possible,” Hubbard said. “Ever since I was a young age I wanted to give back to the community and kind of make the world a better place any way possible. The fact that I can do that even if it’s a little piece, that’s big for me.”
Hubbard, who grew up in Sherwood Park in Alberta, Canada, remembers the struggles he and his family dealt with growing up. There were people in his life who have helped put him in position to become a few steps away from making a living playing football in the NFL. Hubbard wants to do his part in passing whatever blessings he can to other people.
“My family had its struggles,” Hubbard said. “I’ve had people help me in so many different ways. I’m definitely blessed in that situation. Just growing up from humble beginnings and also seeing other people in my situation give back just drives me to do the same thing. I’m fortunate enough and blessed to be in a position where I can take care of myself, take care of my family and also take care of people who don’t have the same things I do.”
A few of Hubbard’s closest teammates joined him Saturday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, running back LD Brown and Amadou Fofana helped with the initiative.
Ogbongbemiga, who knows Hubbard pretty well, said Hubbard’s commitment to helping uplift others is just a testament to how big his heart is. Brown said he is fortunate to be friends with someone like Hubbard.
“It just shows the great character and the type of person he is,” Brown said. “You just want those type of guys in your life. They’re good people and you don’t generally come across that in the world, so you’re just really happy to make him your friend and to know him. And just to see that he’s accomplishing his goals of helping others is just something you look back and smile at.”