STILLWATER — For the sixth time this offseason, an Oklahoma State player has entered the transfer portal.

The latest to depart is senior guard Chris Harris Jr., as initially reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Tulsa World on Friday evening.

Harris Jr. arrived in Stillwater as a promising four-star prospect in 2019, but after suffering three season-ending knee injuries across four seasons, he’ll look for a fresh start.

“At this point, you’re talking about a kid’s life,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after Harris’ latest injury. “I don’t know how many times you can have surgery on your knee and still have the quality of life you need just outside of sports.”

Harris Jr. set a career-high games played this season, appearing in 32 and averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds before re-injuring his knee in the Big 12 Tournament and missing out on OSU’s National Invitation Tournament run.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris’ departure is the sixth of the offseason for OSU. He joins fellow guards Woody Newton and Avery Anderson and forwards Moussa Cisse, Tyreek Smith and Kalib Boone.

With the exception of Harris and Cisse, everyone has a new school. Newton committed to George Mason on Friday. Boone and his twin brother, Keylan, reunite at UNLV. Anderson stays in the conference at TCU and Smith returns to his home state with Southern Methodist.

As the calendar rapidly approaches May, it leaves major room for OSU to continue on its path to revamp the roster ahead of next season.

Boynton wrapped up the 2023 recruiting class with five additions and ranked No. 12 in the country according to 247Sports. After securing Eric Dailey Jr.’s signature to round out the group several weeks ago, OSU pulled in its first transfer – East Carolina’s Javon Small – this week.

Since then, it’s been quiet.

According to On3Sports, the six transfer departures OSU sustained is tied for the most in the new Big 12 along with Oklahoma. As for pulling in new portal players, OSU’s lone addition so far is on par with Kansas and Baylor.

Central Florida and BYU have yet to make a portal addition.

“We’re going to continue to address, making sure that we are aggressive in the recruiting space,” Boynton said last month. “A lot of it will be through the transfer portal.”