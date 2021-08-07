Cheez-It Bowl star Presley prepping for bigger role with OSU in Year 2

STILLWATER — The box scores show that Oklahoma State’s Brennan Presley played in 10 of the Cowboys' 11 games during his freshman season last fall, but it wasn’t until the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl that his first significant opportunity arrived.
When it came, Presley ran with it.
The 5-foot-8 wide receiver collected six of his seven catches on the year in the 37-34 win against Miami, hauling in 118 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career. The breakout performance launched Presley into his first college football offseason with momentum.
In the eight months since that night at Camping World Stadium, he’s gone to work to make sure his sophomore season includes more games like that one.
“I just didn’t want to get complacent with everything,” Presley said via Zoom Friday. “I didn’t just want to have one good game and then suck the next year. I want to improve on that and have a great season. Not only a great season, but a great career here.”
Presley, the former Bixby star, is poised to carve out a larger role in Year 2 with OSU.
The Cowboys’ top-three pass catchers from a year ago — Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf — are all gone, and so is their veteran leadership. Their exits leave the door open for redshirt seniors Tay Martin and Braydon Johnson and a young group of receivers led by Presley.
In 2021, he will have a part to play in the passing and running games, and head coach Mike Gundy has indicated he could also handle punt return duties.
“I think he's starting to take that next step,” Gundy said of Presley Friday. “We’ll know a lot more in a couple of weeks but I would guess that his reps have gotten to a point where his comfort level is getting pretty high.”
In order to stake his permanent claim to a spot within the OSU offense, Presley approached his offseason with an eye on steady improvement.
Preparing for an increased snap count and time on special teams, Presley attacked his conditioning. To find consistency, the kind required to repeat his bowl game effort, he focused on sharpening fundamentals such as footwork and route running. And working with receivers coach and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, Presley hung on every word.
“[I do everything] coach Dunn tells me to do,” Presley said. “He’s the best receivers coach in the country. Anything that he says, I can get better at. I’m going to do it.”
Presley also wants to be a leader.
Following the veteran departures, the OSU wide receiver room is without its anchors from 2020. As a freshman, Presley was privy to the steady leadership Wallace, Stoner and Wolf provided, and while he has hopes of emulating their on-field success, he’s also set his sights on taking their mantle among his fellow receivers.
“I’m trying to be a voice," Presley said.
With his speed and elusiveness, Presley has the ability to make an impact as a runner, pass-catcher and return man, and his role this fall could range from special teams weapon to reliable slot receiver to game-breaking playmaker.
In preparation for the potential utility role, Presley said he’s striving for the standard of Stoner, the last Cowboy who shared the job description.
“I really looked up to him,” Presley said. "The whole time he was here catching punts, playing offense, really just being the tool guy. He was the guy who can do everything.”
Last fall, Stoner caught 42 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per return in the punt game. Presley watched on from the sidelines, where he would later pepper Stoner with questions and marvel at his toughness, while the young freshman took note of the care and humility Stoner brought to interactions with teammates, too.
From Stoner, Presley has a template to follow this fall as he looks to fill the hefty role he’s expecting for himself and become more than just the 2020 bowl game star.
“I soaked up a lot, really just trying to gain that experience and stuff from him,” Presley said. “That’ll certainly pay dividends going into this year.”