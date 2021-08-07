Cheez-It Bowl star Presley prepping for bigger role with OSU in Year 2

In 2021, he will have a part to play in the passing and running games, and head coach Mike Gundy has indicated he could also handle punt return duties.

“I think he's starting to take that next step,” Gundy said of Presley Friday. “We’ll know a lot more in a couple of weeks but I would guess that his reps have gotten to a point where his comfort level is getting pretty high.”

In order to stake his permanent claim to a spot within the OSU offense, Presley approached his offseason with an eye on steady improvement.

Preparing for an increased snap count and time on special teams, Presley attacked his conditioning. To find consistency, the kind required to repeat his bowl game effort, he focused on sharpening fundamentals such as footwork and route running. And working with receivers coach and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, Presley hung on every word.

“[I do everything] coach Dunn tells me to do,” Presley said. “He’s the best receivers coach in the country. Anything that he says, I can get better at. I’m going to do it.”

Presley also wants to be a leader.